FRCSW Wins People’s Choice Award at 2024 Maintenance Innovation Challenge

The competition, held during the Department of Defense Maintenance Symposium in Salt Lake City, showcased five finalists presenting innovative solutions aimed at improving military sustainment and readiness. Attendees selected FRCSW’s cold spray technology as the standout innovation.

Presented by FRCSW materials engineer Matthew Chu, cold spray technology addresses critical challenges posed by corrosion and mechanical wear on aircraft components. The repair process uses a high-velocity gas stream to accelerate metallic powder particles, forming durable coatings that restore damaged surfaces. The technology has already saved millions of dollars by extending the life of components that would otherwise require costly replacements.

“Cold Spray is revolutionizing how we maintain and sustain fleet readiness,” Chu said during his presentation. “It’s a practical, cost-saving solution that addresses immediate repair needs and enhances long-term operational efficiency.”

FRCSW competed against four other finalists:

• Enhancing Field Repair Capabilities through Mixed Reality by Stephanie Bryan, Marine Depot Maintenance Command

• Expeditionary Cold Spray by Jeff Campbell, NAVSEA 05T

• On-Aircraft Cold Spray to Optimize Maintenance and Reduce Logistics by Matthew Chu, FRCSW

• Repair Technology Exercise by Mathew VanRavenhorst, NAVSEA 05T

• XtruJog by Vis Madhavan, Fairmount Technologies, LLC

Cold Spray has proven to be a game changer for the Navy, restoring components previously deemed irreparable while improving fleet readiness and reducing reliance on limited supply chains. Hundreds of parts have already been repaired using this technology, with optimized procedures ensuring consistent quality.

As a winner of the People’s Choice Award, FRCSW received $50,000 in in-kind support from the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) to further demonstrate and advance this innovative technology.

FRCSW’s victory highlights its role as a leader in maintenance innovation, delivering solutions that reduce costs, enhance readiness and set a new standard for sustaining the modern fleet.