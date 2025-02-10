HBS Adds Experienced Executive Robert Marchant in New Role as Director of Growth and Leading the Firm’s Wisconsin Office

There is no doubt Rob will be a force multiplier for our Wisconsin team and the clients we represent in the state as he leads our Madison office.” — HBS CEO Andy Blunt

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBS announced today that Robert Marchant has joined the firm as a Managing Principal and Director of Growth. Rob will lead the firm’s Wisconsin state advocacy team based in Madison.Rob concludes a ten-year tenure with Michael Best Strategies where he most recently served as Chief Client Officer and Partner. He helped originally establish the firm in Madison and went on to lead its transformative growth into a trusted government relations and consulting brand in multiple states and in Washington, DC. HBS CEO Andy Blunt said, “There is no doubt Rob will be a force multiplier for our Wisconsin team and the clients we represent in the state as he leads our Madison office as a Managing Principal. He also brings incredible executive experience to the new leadership role we are establishing as the Director of Growth.”Rob added, “I am thrilled to be starting this new chapter of my career with a such a tremendous firm and a great team in Wisconsin. This move makes a lot of sense to me and already feels like home. HBS has smart people that are committed to doing the best job and doing it right. HBS is special and I am excited to do my part helping build something great together.”Andy noted that with nearly 30 years of experience spanning senior executive roles in state government and lobbying to leading a team of statisticians for the National Football League, Rob’s diverse background and ingenuity is the secret sauce to his success in building solutions-based strategies for clients that achieve meaningful results.Rob earlier served as a legislative attorney and parliamentarian within the Wisconsin Legislature, specializing in business law, construction law, campaign finance, election law, as well as the rules of procedure and Constitutional provisions governing the Legislative branch. He served under five majority leaders, Republicans and Democrats, and was elected unanimously as Chief Clerk of the Senate for multiple terms in the eight-plus years he served. He also served as Deputy Secretary of the Wisconsin pension system and the agency responsible for public employee health benefits.Rob is a native Wisconsinite, born and raised in De Pere, and relishes his part-time dream job as Chief Statistician for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers - a position he has held since 1999 and which his father held for decades prior.HBS COO Gregg Hartley added, “Our success has been driven by a commitment to hiring the best people and delivering exceptional client service. Having Rob on board keeps us on the right track.”ABOUT HBSHBS Chief Executive Officer Andy Blunt and HBS Chief Operating Officer Gregg Hartley co-founded the firm in 2018 and today HBS has thirteen offices nationwide. The firm has one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin. The firm’s Federal Government Affairs Group ranks as one of Washington’s top-performing lobbying firms. Its Public Affairs practice is based in St. Louis. And U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington – a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

