Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,295 in the last 365 days.

February 10, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces State Price Gouging Protections in Effect Ahead of Potentially Hazardous Winter Weather

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Shaun Kenney
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Announces State Price Gouging Protections in Effect Ahead of Potentially Hazardous Winter Weather

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares is announcing today that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency event. Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” following a declared state of emergency.

Items and services covered by these protections include, but are not limited to, water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster. 

Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, with the exception of claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. 

Consumers can contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section for additional information or to file a complaint: 

  • By phone: (800)-552-9963
  • By email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 
  • Online Complaint Form

More information can be found at www.oag.state.va.us/consumer-protection/.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

February 10, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces State Price Gouging Protections in Effect Ahead of Potentially Hazardous Winter Weather

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more