Construction Sustainable Materials Market to Reach $687.8 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Significant impacting factors in the construction sustainable materials market include increase in consumer awareness of environmentally friendly construction practices, stringent government regulations promoting green building standards, and rise in demand for energy-efficient and durable materials. Advancements in material technology, such as bio-based and recycled materials, are also driving innovation. In addition, the push for carbon-neutral construction, supported by corporate sustainability goals and growing investments in green infrastructure, further accelerates the adoption of sustainable materials across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Construction Sustainable Materials Market by Type (Structural and Non-Structural), and Application (Insulation, Roofing, Interior Finishing, Exterior Finishing, and Framing), and End User (Building Construction, Industrial Construction, and Infrastructure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "construction sustainable materials market" was valued at $341.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $687.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The construction sustainable materials market is expected to witness notable growth owing to growing consumer awareness of environmental impacts and demand for healthier living spaces drive the adoption of eco-friendly building materials, rising demand for energy-efficient materials to reduce carbon footprints in construction, and government regulations and incentives promoting the use of eco-friendly materials. Moreover, innovations in biodegradable and recycled materials are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high initial costs of sustainable materials as compared to traditional alternatives limit adoption, particularly in cost sensitive markets.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $341.9 billion Market Size in 2033 $687.8 billion CAGR 7.4% No. of Pages in Report 303 Segments covered Type, Application, End user, and Region. Drivers Growing consumer awareness of environmental impacts and demand for healthier living spaces Rise in demand for energy-efficient materials to reduce carbon footprint in construction Government regulations and incentives promote the use of eco-friendly materials. Opportunities Innovations in biodegradable and recycled materials Restraints High initial costs of sustainable materials compared to traditional alternatives







The Structural segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By types, the structural segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period owing to rise in adoption of eco-friendly structural materials, such as bamboo, recycled steel, and cross-laminated timber, which offer durability, strength, and reduced environmental impact. Increasing investments in sustainable infrastructure projects and the growing preference for energy-efficient buildings further drive the demand for structural sustainable materials. These materials not only enhance building performance but also align with stringent environmental regulations and green building certifications.

Insulation segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By application, the insulation segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the framing segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2033, owing to rise in demand for eco-friendly framing materials, such as recycled steel, engineered wood, and bamboo, which offer improved sustainability and cost efficiency in construction projects.

Building construction segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By end user, the building construction segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for sustainable construction practices, increase in adoption of eco-friendly materials, and significant urbanization trends driving infrastructure development.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global Construction Sustainable Materials market revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2033, owing to rapid urbanization, increasing construction activities, and government initiatives promoting green building standards. In addition, rise in awareness about environmental sustainability, along with investments in eco-friendly infrastructure projects, fuel the demand for sustainable construction materials in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Leading Market Players: -

HOLCIM

Polycor Inc.

STEICO SE

Greenfiber

Magicrete

Sika AG

Vulcan Materials Company

Ramco Industries Limited

Heidelberg Materials AG

Bauder Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global construction sustainable materials market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

