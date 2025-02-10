Digital PCR Market Size Expected to Reach USD 17.45 Bn by 2034

The global digital PCR market size is calculated at USD 7.82 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 17.45 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.33% for the forecasted period.

The global digital PCR market size was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 15.96 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview and Key Statistics

Clonal acid strands can be immediately quantified and amplified using digital PCR (dPCR), a variation of traditional PCR techniques. By delivering an absolute count of target DNA copies per input sample without the need to run standard curves, dPCR has several advantages over traditional PCR techniques.

Some of the major drivers anticipated to propel the digital PCR market expansion during the forecast period are the launch of products, an increase in acquisitions, the increased use of technology by laboratories, and the rise in the incidence of infectious illnesses, cancer, and genetic disorders. Furthermore, it is anticipated that growing technical developments in digital devices will support market expansion throughout the course of the projection period. By 2025, 585 million more individuals worldwide—just over halfway to the 1 billion target—are anticipated to have access to basic health care without incurring catastrophic health costs, and 777 million more are anticipated to have improved health emergency protection. By 2025, an estimated 1.5 billion more people will live healthier lives thanks to healthier populations, which offer the only bright light.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Increased usage of chip-based test

A key factor in the development of the devices has been the switch from droplet to chip-based diagnostics for the detection of different illnesses. Because the droplets in commercially available droplet digital test kits must be manually transferred, the objectives are underestimated. Additionally, there is a chance of cross-contamination while the sample is being transferred using ddPCR kits. Additionally, ddPCR has a number of drawbacks, including the unpredictability of droplet size and shape, which compromises the method's robustness and repeatability. A lengthy procedure and the need for qualified experts are only two of the additional restrictions.

Technological advancements

The advancement of traditional technology that allows for the direct clonal amplification and quantification of nucleic acids is the digital polymerase chain reaction. Numerous PCR technologies with significant advantages have been introduced as a result of increased research and development efforts and the rising need for novel devices. The market is expected to increase as a result of major companies introducing novel devices based on droplet, chip-based, beam, and crystal response approaches.

Rise in the usage of personalized medicine.

According to the Tailored Medicine Coalition (PMC), the number of tailored therapies has significantly expanded from 2008, when there were just five personalized medications accessible. There are already more than 145 personalized treatments on the market as a result of growing awareness and acceptance of individualized medications. Additionally, the number of tailored medications is growing as the FDA quickly authorizes additional procedures and therapies that can offer more efficient and successful healthcare. Additionally, diagnostic testing helps determine each patient's optimal course of therapy.

Regional Insights

Technological advancements are driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the digital PCR market in 2024. because of its well-established biotechnology industry, significant R&D expenditures, and the sophisticated healthcare system. The area's widespread use of technology in a variety of applications, such as cancer research, infectious illnesses, and tailored medicine, has solidified its position as the market leader in this sector. The area is strong for competitive reasons thanks to renowned research institutes and major market participants such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The financing and legal backing provided to cutting-edge medical solutions is another factor contributing to North America's continued dominance of the digital PCR business.

Because of the high incidence of chronic illnesses, including cancer, heart disease, and infectious diseases, the US digital PCR market had the most market share in 2024. The need for dPCR in clinical diagnostics is driven by its accuracy and sensitivity, which make it a vital tool for early diagnosis, illness monitoring, and individualized therapy. The market is further supported by prominent businesses like Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. The stability and expansion of the digital PCR market are assured by their wide distribution networks and ongoing product improvements.

Rising healthcare expenditure is driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing digital PCR market during the forecast period. The expanding population, growing healthcare expenses, and growing awareness of the need for early illness detection have all contributed to the strong demand for advanced molecular diagnostic procedures. The use of digital PCR is further promoted by China and India, two countries that have made significant investments in biotechnology and genomics research. The region's growing biotech and pharmaceutical industries foster innovation and collaboration by creating a strong ecosystem. Because of this, the digital PCR market in Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a never-before-seen pace and eventually capture a sizable portion of the worldwide market in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

By type, the droplet digital PCR segment dominated the digital PCR market in 2024. Compared to other commercially available digital PCR systems, this approach requires a reduced sample size, which lowers costs and preserves valuable samples.

By type, the chip-based digital PCR segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. One of the many benefits of cdPCR is its quick partitioning. Use of reagents and samples in modest quantities. A single gadget can incorporate several responses.

By product, the instruments segment dominated the digital PCR market in 2024. The market participants' growing efforts to introduce new goods and expand the use of this gadget in the marketplace are responsible for the segment's greatest share.

By product, the reagents and consumables segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing commercialization of these digital device kits for diagnostic reasons is the reason for the segment's rise. For example, QIAGEN unveiled new QIAcuity digital PCR kits for food safety and biopharmaceutical clients in November 2023.

By indication, the genetic disorders segment held the major share of the digital PCR market in 2024. With over 7000 different kinds of rare diseases, the global burden is not negligible. Currently, 300 million individuals suffer from uncommon illnesses. Nearly 70% of uncommon diseases manifest in childhood, and roughly 80% have a genetic basis. Of these, 95% do not currently have authorized therapies.

By indication, the oncology segment is anticipated to grow substantially in the market during the forecast period. The anticipated 20 million new cases of cancer in 2022 are expected to rise by 77% to over 35 million cases in 2050. The world's fast-increasing cancer burden is a result of both population expansion and aging, as well as shifts in risk factor exposure.

By end-user, the academic and research organizations segment dominated the digital PCR market in 2024. The growing usage of these devices in research studies across a range of disciplines, such as genetic illnesses and cancer, is responsible for the segment's rise.

By end-user, the clinical laboratories segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The rising incidence of infectious illnesses and the growing usage of these digital tools for disease diagnostics are the main drivers of this segment's growth.

By application, the clinical segment held the largest share of the digital PCR market in 2024. Digital PCR is highly used in various disease diagnoses, which makes it a valuable technique in the clinical segment.

By application, the research segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. For the measurement of nucleic acids, researchers in the fields of genetics, molecular biology, and medicinal sciences require accurate instruments. The research segment of the digital PCR market is driven by the precision and sensitivity of digital PCR, which makes it perfect for research applications.

Competitive Landscape

QIAGEN (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), JN Medsys (Singapore), Stilla (France), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Standard BioTools Inc. (U.S.), and Precigenome LLC. (U.S.).

Johnson & Johnson (J&J), a global healthcare corporation with its headquarters located in the United States, operates in two business sectors: Innovative Medicine and MedTech. The company's market worth, as of April 18, 2024, is $351.2 billion. Innovative Medicine and MedTech may be responsible for $54.8 billion and $30.4 billion of J&J's $85.2 billion in 2023 sales, respectively.

AstraZeneca is investing $300 million in a state-of-the-art laboratory in Rockville, Maryland, in February 2024 to launch its life-saving cell therapy platforms in the US for significant cancer research and possible commercial supply.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Recent Developments

In January 2025 , with a more than twofold increase in the number of targets that can be evaluated concurrently from a single biological sample, QIAGEN announced a major expansion of the potent capabilities of its QIAcuity Digital PCR (dPCR) instrument.

, with a more than twofold increase in the number of targets that can be evaluated concurrently from a single biological sample, QIAGEN announced a major expansion of the potent capabilities of its QIAcuity Digital PCR (dPCR) instrument. In October 2024 , QGEN introduced the QIAcuityDx Digital PCR System, whose components and instrument are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") 510(k) and certified for diagnostic usage in Europe by the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation ("IVDR").

, QGEN introduced the QIAcuityDx Digital PCR System, whose components and instrument are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") 510(k) and certified for diagnostic usage in Europe by the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation ("IVDR"). In February 2023, the start-up pioneering digital PCR advancements, Stilla Technologies, reported closing a $26.5 million Series C funding round.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Droplet Digital PCR

Chip-based Digital PCR

Others



By Products

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services



By Indication

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Clinical Laboratories

Academic & Research Organizations

By Application

Clinical

Research

Forensic



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





