File & Serve (eFiling) and Portal Training Available for Attorneys and Judicial Partners Through April 2025

File & Serve (eFiling) and Portal training sessions are now available for attorneys and judicial partners through April 2025. Training sessions are available in-person and virtual for attorneys and judicial partners in all counties and approved for CLE credit. Learn more about eCourts.

Track 8 launches April 28, 2025 - 11 counties: Bertie, Edgecombe, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Lenoir, Nash, Northampton, Pitt, Wayne, and Wilson. eCourts Training Resources and Track 8 Transition Information

File & Serve (eFiling) Training Sessions

eFiling allows attorneys, judicial partners, and other members of the public to file documents electronically through a single, secure, centralized online location. Attorneys filing cases in eCourts counties are required to do so via File & Serve.

Training sessions will be offered both virtually and in-person for attorneys and judicial partners (probation officers, hospital filers, Guardian ad Litem, DSS, JSS, and DV Victim Services). On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. eFiling sessions are tailored to either civil or criminal types of filings, though any attorney or judicial partner may attend any session. The training sessions are approved for CLE credit:

Portal Training Sessions

Portal allows attorneys, judicial partners, and other members of the public to access case information online. On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. The virtual training sessions are approved for CLE credit:

More Information and Resources

Learn more about eCourts with these resources and information:

For any eCourts application questions, please visit the eCourts hub at NCcourts.gov/eCourts or email [email protected].

Additional Information