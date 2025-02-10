Crystal Oscillator Market Forecast: $3.2 Billion Valuation by 2022 at 5.8% CAGR

It identifies the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market along with their impact analysis.

Growth in global crystal oscillator market has been negatively affected by the inception of si-MEMS oscillators” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, "Crystal Oscillator Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by Type, by Mounting Scheme and, by Industry Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". Crystal oscillators are circuits with piezoelectric material that works as a frequency selective element. The oscillation frequency of a crystal oscillator is determined by the vibrations of the piezoelectric material used in it. These crystal oscillators have a very high Q-factor and are extensively applicable across various industries such as electronics, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and automotive & transport. These crystals are replacing tuned circuit owing to their smaller size, high temperature range, and higher Q-factor.The crystal oscillator market growth is driven by the rise in number of tablet, smartphones, and other consumer electronics equipment; increase in advanced automotive technologies; deployment of 3G, 4GLTE and 5G technologies; which require high-frequency stability; and continuous advancements in healthcare equipment. However, the evolution of other technologies for oscillators such as si-MEMS technologies restrains the market growth. Although the increase in demand for quartz MEMS technology provides new opportunities for growth. Key Market Players: Txc Corporation, Seiko Epson Corp., Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation, River Eletec Croporation, Vectron, Rakon Limited, Fox Electronics, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd., Daishinku Corp. Segmentation Analysis: The global crystal oscillator market is segmented based on technology, type, mounting scheme, industry vertical, and geography. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market. The crystal oscillator market is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). The research report mainly focuses on the growth drivers and investment opportunities in the industry to assist companies in formulating strategies for taking a lead in the crystal oscillator market. Additionally, the report also highlights the market restraints and challenges that the sector might face in the coming period.Moreover, by using scientific tools like Porter’s five forces, the competitive scenario of the domain is also presented in this study which helps the companies understand the dynamic nature of the market.In technologies, temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO) holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, in overall market, owing to its low cost and wide usage in low-end applications such as smartphones, laptops and watches. However, the oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs) are gradually replacing TCXOs owing to their enhanced frequency stability, reduced cost, and advance measure of temperature compensation through the use of an oven. Thus, the OCXOs are anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.AT cut and SC cut technologies together contribute over 90% of the technology segment in overall crystal oscillator market. AT cut crystal has a compact size and performs well in a wide temperature range, while SC cut provides enhanced frequency stability with widespread application in IT & telecommunication industry. The SC cut crystal oscillator segment is anticipated to be one of the highest growing type of crystal oscillators.Based on mounting scheme, the market has two sub segments: surface mount and thru-hole. The surface mount crystal oscillator attributes over 75% market share and is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR as it consumes less space, and it is mainly used in automated operations. Thru-hole is comparatively bulky and it is utilized in manual devices. The Report Offers: Evaluation of market share for regional and country-level segments. Market analysis of top industry players. Strategic recommendations for new entrants. All mentioned segments, and regional market forecasts for the next 10 years. Market Trends (Drivers, Difficulties, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Recommendations) AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

