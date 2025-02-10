Rely on Rally House for Eagles Super Bowl LIX Gear

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House locations in Philadelphia reopened immediately following the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs, with fans flooding in for Super Bowl LIX Champions merchandise. Preprinted gear was readily available, and Rally House plans to extend store hours throughout the week, with frequent restocks and new arrivals guaranteed.





The Philadelphia Eagles are champions after securing a hard-fought victory! Last night, Rally House locations across Philadelphia reopened to celebrate with Super Bowl LIX Champions gear. Lines of people eager to grab Eagles Champions gear snaked past stores. Super Bowl sweatshirts, t-shirts, drinkware, hats and more went live on www.rallyhouse.com immediately after the win for online shoppers.

“I couldn’t believe how many passionate fans lined up at our doors on Sunday night,” said a store manager. “Philadelphia really showed up for its team. I can’t wait to help more Eagles fans get their Super Bowl gear this week!”

Fans who were busy celebrating the victory on Sunday night can still get their hands on Philadelphia Super Bowl merch, as stores will close later and open earlier. Fans can rely on Rally House to commemorate this incredible sports moment. Whether it’s a Super Bowl LIX Champions adjustable hat or an NFC Champions tee, Rally House remains a trusted source of Eagles gear.

Customers are encouraged to stop by their local Rally House and to represent in Super Bowl LIX gear, as well as support their favorite players with Saquon Barkley jerseys, Jalen Hurts t-shirts, and more.

Shoppers can find Super Bowl gear alongside merchandise for their favorite leagues, teams, states and cities at Rally House. Visit www.rallyhouse.com to shop online, with shipping to all 50 states.

About Rally House

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcb9037b-c820-490b-83a9-348221f4382f

