Hausfeld welcomes prominent antitrust litigator Mindee J. Reuben as a partner in Philadelphia office

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hausfeld is pleased to announce that Mindee J. Reuben has joined the firm as a partner in its Philadelphia office. A highly regarded litigator, Mindee brings extensive experience representing plaintiffs in complex antitrust and consumer class action matters across the United States.

With a distinguished career spanning high-profile, multi-jurisdictional litigation, Mindee has served as lead, co-lead, and liaison counsel in cases that have resulted in significant settlements and strategic victories. She has been repeatedly recognized by Super Lawyers and Philadelphia Magazine as one of Pennsylvania’s Top 50 Women Lawyers, as well as among the Top 100 Lawyers in both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia. Additionally, she is consistently listed in The Best Lawyers in America and honored by Chambers and Partners USA for her excellence in antitrust litigation.

Commenting on the announcement, Megan Jones, Co-chair of Hausfeld’s Antitrust/Competition practice:

“Mindee’s outstanding experience enhances our antitrust litigation capabilities in the U.S. as we continue to pursue high-stakes litigation. Mindee is widely recognized as a superachiever in the plaintiffs’ bar, and we are thrilled to add her to our team at Hausfeld.”

Scott Martin, Co-chair of Hausfeld’s Antitrust/Competition practice said:

“Mindee’s not only a talented lawyer but has been a part of numerous successful teams across firms. We’re delighted to have her join our own team, which we consider the most experienced plaintiff-side antitrust group in the U.S. and across Europe.”

“I am excited to join Hausfeld, which is highly regarded for its leadership in plaintiff-side antitrust litigation nationally and internationally,” said Mindee. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for clients in complex litigation and achieving meaningful results for them.”

About Hausfeld

Hausfeld is a leading litigation law firm with offices in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., as well as in the UK and continental Europe. In the last decade, Hausfeld has won landmark trials, negotiated complex settlements, and recovered billions of dollars for clients both in and out of court. Hausfeld lawyers consistently apply forward-thinking ideas and creative solutions to the most vexing global legal challenges faced by clients. As a result, the firm’s litigators have developed numerous innovative legal theories that have expanded the quality and availability of legal recourse for claimants around the globe.

