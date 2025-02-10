FinovateEurope Coming to London in February 2025

Europe’s premier fintech showcase & meeting hotspot boasts 75+ speakers, thought leaders, and 1,000+ decision-makers sharing ideas, connections and innovative technologies

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Informa PLC (“ Informa ”), a London-based events production, digital products and academic research services agency, will host FinovateEurope , a pioneering fintech conference catering to the digital future of financial institutions. The event will be held in person from February 25-26, 2025, at the Intercontinental O2 Hotel in London, England.

Finovate is an industry-leading fintech conference by and for leading executives and renowned thought leaders who are revolutionizing the financial services industry. The event will feature 75-plus world-class speakers and sector experts, in addition to 30-plus innovative live product demos from exciting fintech startups as well as established players.

With over 1,000 senior business leaders including C-suite leaders, decision-makers, senior executives, and financial innovators expected to be at FinovateEurope, this is a unique opportunity for attendees to leverage the event’s networking-made-easy approach and the newly unveiled FinovateAllocate service to forge lasting relationships and discover the latest market-moving trends. Strategic interactions supported by the specially designed scheduling and meeting app help drive fruitful new partnerships.

Finovate events attract senior representatives and elite thinkers from marquee institutions including Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Fidelity Investments, HSBC, ING, J.P. Morgan, and Llyods.

The event series is highly regarded for its philosophy of being fast-paced optimising executives’ limited time and ensuring maximum business efficiency. In insights-packed and to-the-point sessions, attendees encounter incredible educational opportunities, access high-powered networking, and engage with powerful actionable intelligence.

Invited speakers and industry veterans will share their strategic insights at FinovateEurope 2025 including Jordan Sinclair , President, Robinhood UK; Pragya Jauhari , Senior Product Manager, Fintech; Kristine Erwin , Director, Venture and Growth Finance, Natwest; Malin Lignell , VP Digitalisation and Innovation, Handelsbanken; and Deola Habeeb , Head of Global Tech Operations; Vanguard among several other distinguished leaders.

Greg Palmer , Vice President, Finovate will offer the welcome address on both Day One and Day Two of the event.

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to delve into the minds of elite thinkers during energetic panel discussions across a wide spectrum of topics including:

Busting the myths of venture debt – innovations in lending to pre-profit, high-growth companies. How to decide if it is right for your startup?

Strategies for successful AI adoption & digital transformation & why achieving success will go beyond the tech

The CX revolution - how can FIs compete in a hyper-personalised world? What do they need to understand about how customers now view the world and why standing still is the fastest way of moving backwards?

The payments market is estimated at $2.85 trillion in 2024 & is expected to reach $4.78 trillion by 2029 – how can banks reimagine payments & capture this growth opportunity?

AI as a co-pilot in financial services – real-life examples of where it can save money & where it can make money

Banking risk & resilience: meeting the challenges of new regulations, emerging tech, rising banking fraud & new cyber security threats

BaaS-powered embedded lending is on the rise & is moving beyond buy now pay later - how can financial institutions capture the opportunity?

The banking modernisation agenda – how can banks modernise their tech estates & operating models to become fit for the digital future & move from being transactional to being experience-led?

From competition to collaboration & co-creation - why financial institutions need more than ever to build strategic partnerships. What do new partnership plays tell us about the unbundling & reassembling of financial services providers?

Neo banks 3.0 - as neo banks continue to make inroads into the market of big banks what is next for them?

During these high-impact sessions, global thought leaders and industry veterans will share their unique perspectives on the state of the market, showcase cutting-edge technological advancements and business innovations, and discuss the future of the fintech ecosystem. Invited speakers will be available across several interactive formats including keynote addresses, special addresses, Executive Briefings, panel discussions, Fireside Chats, and scheduled networking events, all under one roof in a lively but intimate and professional atmosphere.

To maximize learning from the event, the sessions are split across several specialized streams - the final day will be split across multiple knowledge streams – Artificial Intelligence; Banking, Regulation and Risk; Customer Experience; Embedded Finance and Banking; Women in Fintech; Exhibit Hall Networking; Lending; Payments; and General Sessions.

In 2025, exciting but concise live product demo shall feature exciting fintech start-ups such as Arva AI ; Byne ; Dimply ; Doshi App ; Intrepid Fox ; and Light Frame among others, providing an invaluable glimpse into the latest technological trends across the globe.

An invite-only Special Pre-event Briefing and Cocktail Reception on the eve of the event, i.e. Monday, 24th February 2025 shall offer a unique environment to make lasting industry connections in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

The pre-event shall include sessions with Greg Palmer, Vice President, Finovate; David Barton-Grimley , Fintech Strategy Director, 11:FS; Marion Laboure , Senior Economist, Deutsche Bank; as well as a Quick Fire Q&A with Julie Muhn , Senior Research Analyst, Finovate and Tracey Follows , Professor, Strategic Foresight, London Business School; among others.

The evening will conclude with a drinks and networking session with industry professionals from banks, asset managers, and insurance companies.

For executives and decision-makers, FinovateEurope is a high-impact, must-attend event in within the fintech and financial space.

To register for the in-person event, kindly visit

https://informaconnect.com/finovateeurope/purchase/select-package/

