SDDOT to Hold Informational Meeting for U.S. Highway 18 and S.D. Highway 407 Reconstruction Project in Pine Ridge

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025

Contact: Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-673-4948

PINE RIDGE, S.D. – On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold an informational meeting open to the public to discuss the upcomingU.S. Highway 18 and S.D. Highway 407reconstruction in Pine Ridge. The meeting will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (MT) in the gymnasium of the SuAnne Big Crow Youth Center, located at 1 Positive Pl. in Pine Ridge.

If the original meeting date is canceled due to weather, an alternative meeting date is scheduled for Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (MT) at the same location.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

The reconstruction project begins approximately one-quarter mile north of the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 407 in Pine Ridge. The project will continue south of this intersection for approximately one-quarter mile. Also from the Highway 18 and Highway 407 intersection, the project will extend to the east for approximately three-quarter miles to the Pine Ridge Hospital. The project will include grading, curb and gutter, storm sewer, roadway lighting, asphalt and concrete paving, traffic signal, ADA sidewalk upgrades, and watermain improvements.

The prime contractor for this $21.3 million project is Paul Reed Construction & Supply, Inc. from Gering, NE. The completion date for this two-year project is October 2026.

For more information, please contact Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-673-4948 or via email at tim.wicks@state.sd.us.

