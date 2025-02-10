Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Adopts Legal AI with Harvey

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB) , a New York-based law firm known for its entrepreneurial approach to the practice of law, is proud to announce it has entered into an agreement with Harvey, the legal generative AI platform built to meet the standards of the world’s leading law firms and professional services providers. This move reflects FRB’s position as a first mover in the legal industry, combining innovation with an unwavering commitment to client service.This partnership highlights FRB’s dedication to integrating cutting-edge technology to improve efficiency, maintain data security, and deliver exceptional client outcomes. By operating within a secure environment, Harvey ensures compliance with FRB’s stringent confidentiality and data protection standards.“It is clear that generative AI is going to be a game changer for the practice of law. The adoption of Harvey marks a pivotal moment in our firm’s commitment to innovation,” said Moish Peltz, Partner and Chair of the Digital Assets Intellectual Property Practice Groups at FRB. “Harvey enables our attorneys to focus on delivering high-value insights for our clients.”FRB’s integration of Harvey is supported by the firm’s adoption of a Generative Artificial Intelligence Policy, which emphasizes human oversight, informed client consent, and adherence to ethical standards. FRB’s attorneys and staff will undergo specialized training to maximize the platform’s capabilities while adhering to the safeguards outlined in the firm’s AI policy.Kenneth Falcon, FRB’s Managing Partner, added, “By providing Harvey as a resource for our attorneys, we are equipping them with state-of-the-art legal AI that will undoubtedly make FRB a cutting-edge place to work, and drive meaningful benefits for our attorneys and clients. Our attorneys can now leverage AI tools to ensure our clients receive the highest caliber of legal representation, and that even the most complex matters will be handled efficiently.”Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.For more information, email FRB's Marketing Director, Abby Winckler, at awinckler@frblaw.com.FRB website: https://frblaw.com/

