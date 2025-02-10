The Marley Family, JUANES, and Anitta to Be Honored at the 2025 Playing For Change Foundation Impact Awards

A Night of Celebration and Global Philanthropy with Performances by The Marleys, Cimafunk, YMU, Hip Hop Kidz, and More

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) is thrilled to announce the 2025 Impact Awards, a night dedicated to music, philanthropy, and the power of positive change. Taking place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Rubell Museum in Miami, the gala will honor the enduring philanthropic legacy of The Marley Family, as well as international superstars JUANES and Anitta. The celebration continues with an electrifying after-party at Superblue Miami.

The Marley Family, led by Cedella Marley and Rohan Marley, will be celebrated for their steadfast dedication to continuing Bob Marley’s vision of “One Love” through impactful global initiatives in education, healthcare, and community development. Through their leadership of the Bob and Rita Marley Foundation, the Marleys have empowered countless communities worldwide, embodying the unifying spirit of Bob and Rita’s legacy. Legendary music producer and Island Records founder Chris Blackwell will attend as a special guest presenter to honor The Marleys with their award, recognizing their enduring contributions to music and social impact.

“We are deeply honored to receive this award, which reflects our family's belief in music as a powerful force for unity and positive change around the world,” said Cedella.

Rohan Marley shared: "I'm honored to be recognized by the Playing For Change Foundation because it represents the power of music to bring people together, heal communities, and inspire positive change. Growing up in a family where music was a constant force, I’ve seen firsthand how it can break down barriers and create understanding across cultures. This award is not just a recognition of what we’ve done, but a reminder of what we can continue to do—using music as a tool to uplift and unite the world."

JUANES will be honored for his transformative efforts in peacebuilding through his foundation, Fundación Mi Sangre, which he co-founded in 2006. With a deep belief in the power of people to transform their realities, Mi Sangre empowers communities across Colombia by nurturing life skills, leadership, and social entrepreneurship—helping individuals become the driving force behind a more just and peaceful society. For 18 years, Mi Sangre has been a source of hope and action, positively impacting more than 2 million lives.

"It has always meant a great deal to me to contribute to a more peaceful Colombia through my music and the visibility it has brought to my country,” said JUANES. “I firmly believe that art is a very powerful way to participate in societal discourse. With my music and love for Colombia, both deeply embedded in my heart, it becomes a driving force. I feel honored to receive this recognition which I accept with gratitude and respect – while sharing it with Mi Sangre co-founder Catalina Cock, and all of our team at the foundation. I dedicate this award to my beloved Colombia.”

“For decades, Bob Marley’s music and philanthropic legacy have been beacons of hope and unity, and the Marley Family continues to amplify that message in ways that uplift and inspire,” said PFCF CEO Jake Groshong. “Similarly, Juanes’ transformative efforts through Fundación Mi Sangre exemplify how music and leadership can create lasting peace and opportunity. It’s an honor to celebrate their enduring commitments to building a better world.”

Anitta, a global pop sensation and cultural ambassador for Brazil, will also be honored for her philanthropic work supporting youth and education through initiatives such as Instituto Playing For Change in Cajuru, Curitiba.

“Anitta’s work with Instituto Playing For Change exemplifies how music education can transform lives,” said Playing For Change co-founder Whitney Kroenke Silverstein. “Her unwavering dedication to Brazil’s youth and her ability to bridge cultures make her a perfect honoree for this year’s Impact Awards.”

The evening will feature unforgettable live performances, including a performance by Skip Marley, showcasing the family’s rich musical heritage, and dynamic appearances by Young Musicians Unite (YMU) and Hip Hop Kidz.

Cimafunk, the Grammy-nominated Afro-Cuban rockstar, is redefining Cuban music for the global stage. Fusing funk, Afro-Cuban, Latin, and electronic sounds, his electrifying live performances have captivated audiences worldwide. With acclaimed albums like Terapia and El Alimento, and his latest release, Pa’ Tu Cuerpa (2024), Cimafunk promises an unforgettable performance at the after-party.

This year’s partners, Capital One Entertainment, Tiffany & Co., Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and SPIN Magazine reinforce the foundation’s mission of using music to drive meaningful change. All partners are committed to supporting PFCF’s global programs, which span 90+ locations across 26 countries, including Brazil, Uganda, Morocco, and the U.S.

To learn more about the 2025 Impact Awards and purchase tickets, visit playingforchange.org/impact-awards-2025/ .

About Playing For Change Foundation

For 18 years, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) has helped youth rise up through their own culture using music and the arts to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but that hold vast cultural wealth. With 90+ locations across 26 countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. We engage more than 800 staff, teachers, and cultural leaders around the world, with program locations in: Mali, Morocco, Barbados, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Jordan, Ukraine, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Kumiai territory in Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Argentina and Mapuche Territory, Oglala Lakota Territory and multiple other United States locations like Las Vegas, Santa Ana, California, and Miami.

