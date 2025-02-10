Minister Blade Nzimande holds bilateral meeting with Minister Siviwe Gwarube

Earlier today, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande met with the Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) recently adopted an additional mantra, which is: Placing Science, Technology and Innovation at the Centre of Government, Education, Industry and Society.

Guided by this new mantra, the meeting with Minister Gwarube forms part of Minister Nzimande's programme to engage science-intensive departments with the view of enabling the realisation of the mandate of the DSTI.

The meeting focused on a number of critical issues in the science and basic education sectors.

Specifically, both Ministers expressed their deep concern for the low uptake and pass rate of maths and science in schools and the need to significantly improve school infrastructure, in particular in the townships and rural areas.

The Ministers also emphasised the need for both departments to constantly seek innovative ways of enabling the implementation of the mandates of both departments.

The meeting was very cordial and productive, and both Ministers agreed to strengthen the existing cooperation aggreement between the two departments.

The Ministers also agreed to undertake joint projects and to hold regular bilaterals and information sharing sessions.

