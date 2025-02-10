PREVIEW: Gov. Lee 2025 State of the State Address: “Tennessee Innovates”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released the following excerpts ahead of his seventh State of the State address that will be delivered tonight at 6 p.m. CST in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

Tennesseans are invited to view a preview video that highlights the state’s incredible success and bright future.

Tennessee Innovates

“2025 should be the year to think bigger and to think boldly about what’s possible, and go there. If Tennessee has led the nation as a beacon of opportunity, security and freedom, why can’t we be the nation’s capital of innovation too? Somebody is going to determine what the future looks like. That should be Tennessee.”

“Just like a business innovates to better serve their customer, or as science innovates to save lives, or as an athlete innovates to change the game, this is a time for us to innovate to create a brighter future for Tennesseans.”

Dynamic Economy, Greater Opportunity

“I’ve been saying for years – the state with the workers will win every time. That is even more true today. Together, over the last six years, we have recruited more than $37 billion in capital investment that has resulted in 234,000 new jobs. Tennessee is a top contributor to our nation’s economy because of our willingness to adapt and welcome emerging industries.”

Government Efficiency

“Limited government is knowing how to do more with less. More bureaucracy does not mean better service. Businesses already know this – government should do the same.”

Leading the Future of American Energy

“The Volunteer State is on track to be the epicenter of energy innovation, and it couldn’t happen at a more crucial time. For the past few years, Washington has prioritized social agendas over practical energy policy. As a result, we’re staring down the barrel of an energy crisis with an electrical grid that is on the fragile verge of being completely overwhelmed…So, Tennessee’s ambition to lead in nuclear innovation is much bigger than just competing with other states. This is about securing the future of America.”

Securing the American Dream

“Once again, U-Haul has ranked Tennessee among the top five most moved-to states. 90 of our 95 counties are experiencing population growth. While it’s a point of pride, it’s also a call to action. Whether you’re born in Tennessee or choose to move to Tennessee, we want you to stay in Tennessee…Our state needs a housing plan that makes this key part of the American Dream possible.”

Conserving Tennessee

“From the Delta to Appalachia, Tennessee is blessed with natural abundance that we have to protect and preserve for future generations. Yet, we also continue to be one of the fastest-growing states in the nation – in rural and urban areas alike. So, how do we balance record growth with a plan to protect our natural resources? You start by rejecting conventional wisdom that says you cannot do both. To grow Tennessee, we have to conserve Tennessee.”

