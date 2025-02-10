51 Labs Expands Sports Nutrition Line with Five New Innovative Products, Company in final phase of name and ticker symbol change

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- 51 Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., a dynamic company active in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness sectors, is excited to announce the launch of five new products in the sports nutrition market. This expansion reinforces 51 Labs' commitment to delivering high-quality, performance-enhancing supplements that support active and health-conscious consumers.

The new products include:

ION+ Select Electrolyte Formula – Designed to optimize hydration and electrolyte balance, ION+ Select supports endurance and recovery for athletes and active individuals. This advanced formula replenishes essential minerals lost through sweat, ensuring peak performance during intense workouts.

– Designed to optimize hydration and electrolyte balance, ION+ Select supports endurance and recovery for athletes and active individuals. This advanced formula replenishes essential minerals lost through sweat, ensuring peak performance during intense workouts. Nature's Expresso Coffee – A premium, organic coffee blend crafted to provide a natural energy boost. Rich in antioxidants and caffeine, Nature's Expresso supports mental clarity, focus, and sustained energy without the crash associated with artificial stimulants.

– A premium, organic coffee blend crafted to provide a natural energy boost. Rich in antioxidants and caffeine, Nature's Expresso supports mental clarity, focus, and sustained energy without the crash associated with artificial stimulants. Turmeric Gummies – Packed with curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, these gummies promote joint health, reduce inflammation, and support overall wellness. Ideal for athletes looking to maintain mobility and recovery.

– Packed with curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, these gummies promote joint health, reduce inflammation, and support overall wellness. Ideal for athletes looking to maintain mobility and recovery. Apple Cider Gummies – Harnessing the benefits of apple cider vinegar, these gummies aid digestion, boost metabolism, and support weight management. A convenient and tasty way to incorporate apple cider vinegar into a daily routine.

– Harnessing the benefits of apple cider vinegar, these gummies aid digestion, boost metabolism, and support weight management. A convenient and tasty way to incorporate apple cider vinegar into a daily routine. Ashwagandha Gummies – Known for its adaptogenic properties, Ashwagandha helps reduce stress, enhance endurance, and support overall mental and physical well-being. These gummies are perfect for those looking to balance energy levels and recover from daily stressors.

These new additions perfectly complement 51 Labs' existing portfolio of sports supplements and wellness products. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and scientifically backed formulations, these products enhance the company's commitment to providing holistic solutions for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious individuals.

"Our goal at 51 Labs is to continuously innovate and provide our customers with products that enhance their performance, recovery, and overall health," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. "With these new launches, we are expanding our reach in the sports nutrition market while maintaining our commitment to quality and efficacy."

Regulatory and Corporate Updates

In addition to its product expansion, 51 Labs has successfully completed all questions from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and is now in the final phase of the process for its name and ticker symbol change. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company's corporate growth strategy, aligning its branding with its long-term vision and market positioning.

Furthermore, FINRA has responded to the company's request to regain its 15c211 with comments, and the company has promptly addressed those comments. The reinstatement of the 15c211 is a critical step in restoring full trading capabilities, increasing market transparency, and enhancing liquidity for investors. This development represents a major milestone in positioning the company for future growth and ensuring accessibility for a broader investor base.

Availability and Additional Information

The new products will be available in the coming weeks for purchase through the Company's website at https://get51fit.com . For more information on these products and other offerings from 51 Labs, please visit the Company's website.

For more information, please visit https://fifty1labs.com/ .

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. ( OTCPK: CAFI ), soon to be renamed Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., is a publicly traded company focused on sports supplementation, fitness equipment, and holistic wellness. The company operates four key subsidiaries: 51, LLC, which specializes in sports supplements; The Quickness, which offers patented athletic training equipment; Astound NMN, a leader in anti-aging and DNA repair supplements; and Drago Knives, patented knife throwing technology. Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. is also actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio and drive sustainable growth.

