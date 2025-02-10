Ataccama Appoints Scott Lewis as Chief Customer Officer and Matthew Lane as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Data Trust and Accelerate Global Expansion

Leadership expansion underscores Ataccama’s commitment to customer success, partner ecosystem growth, and innovative data solutions

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced the appointments of Scott Lewis as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and Matthew Lane as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The leadership team expansion reinforces Ataccama’s commitment to data trust, customer success, and strategic growth as the company continues to empower enterprises to navigate complex data challenges and unlock the value of their data.

Scott Lewis, a proven leader with more than 20 years of global experience in sales, pre-sales, and post-sales functions, assumes the new role of CCO. Previously SVP Customers at Ataccama, Scott brings a relentless focus on customer-centricity, with a mission to strengthen long-term partnerships, deliver faster time-to-value, and foster a data-driven culture among customers. His expertise in scaling global teams and developing innovative go-to-market strategies will help Ataccama customers unlock the full potential of their data.

“As I step into this new role, I’m ambitious to continue evolving the overall experience of our customers and the value we deliver to them. This includes augmenting our offerings with skills that will enable us to better partner with our customers and help solve more of the challenges they face every day,” said Scott Lewis, CCO of Ataccama. “This starts with our team, and I’m excited to work closely with them to ensure that every decision they make prioritizes activities and best practices that drive the best outcomes for our customers. I encourage my teams to adopt a customer-centric mindset that focuses on understanding as much about the customer and what they are trying to achieve as possible. Fostering this deep understanding will set our customers up for success.”

Having successfully served as SVP Global Sales for the past 18 months at Ataccama, Matthew Lane brings extensive expertise in scaling revenue operations and leading high-performing teams to his new role as CRO. Matthew will focus on expanding Ataccama’s partner ecosystem, driving growth in emerging industries, and aligning revenue strategies with the rising demand for trusted data management solutions. His leadership will further solidify Ataccama’s position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating the complexities of modern data governance.

“We have already started building a culture and GTM foundation that I am incredibly proud of and, in this new position, I’m grateful to have been given the opportunity to build on Ataccama’s solid foundations to ensure we are driving world class engagement with our partners and customers,” said Matthew Lane, CRO of Ataccama. “As we continue along our exciting growth trajectory, it’s imperative that we stay customer-obsessed and deepen our reputation as a trustworthy vendor and a true partner. To achieve this, it’s important that our ‘Ataccamas’ feel seen, heard, valued and empowered every single day as I believe that our commitment to them bleeds into everything we touch – especially our customers.”

These appointments reflect Ataccama’s dedication to delivering innovative solutions that empower enterprises to confidently address complex data challenges. With a continued focus on data trust and a growing global customer base, Ataccama is well-positioned to scale its impact and deliver tailored solutions across diverse industries.

As part of its broader strategy, Ataccama is advancing its partner ecosystem and customer-focused offerings to drive value across industries. By providing vertical-specific expertise and sharing best practices developed through decades of experience, Ataccama enables customers to accelerate their journey toward trusted, business-ready data.

Ataccama is the data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE, the unified data trust platform, to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and actionable. By integrating data quality, lineage, observability, governance, and master data management into a single solution, Ataccama enables businesses to unlock value from their data for AI, analytics, and operations. Trusted by hundreds of global enterprises, Ataccama helps organizations drive innovation, reduce costs, and mitigate risk. Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality and the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama continues to set the standard for trusted data at scale. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

