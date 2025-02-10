Yes& Deepens B2B Capabilities with the Acquisition of Beacon Digital Marketing

Clients Gain Access to Enhanced Digital Strategy and Execution as Beacon Joins Yes&

Washington, DC, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes&—a premiere, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in greater Washington, DC, with hubs in Philadelphia and Chicago—announced today the acquisition of Beacon Digital Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency based in New York. This move strengthens Yes&’s ability to deliver world-class digital strategy, performance marketing, creative branding, and marketing automation to its growing client base.

Yes&’s leadership was attracted to Beacon for its strong B2B track record in industries such as fintech, cybersecurity, professional services, and SaaS, and its deep expertise delivering measurable results through integrated digital campaigns, website design and development, performance marketing, marketing automation, creative branding, PR, and strategic communications. Beacon’s seasoned team adds decades of experience working with top global brands to the Yes& roster.

“Yes& is committed to helping brands drive real impact, and bringing Beacon into our fold elevates that mission,” said Yes& Founder and CEO Robert W. Sprague. “Their proven track record in fintech, cybersecurity, and SaaS, three areas that are increasingly critical in today’s market, combined with their exceptional team and data-driven approach, makes them the perfect fit for Yes&. With the Beacon team on board, we’ll be able to fuel even greater innovation and success for our clients.”

“Beacon Digital was built on the idea that high-growth B2B brands—especially in the complex industries we serve—deserve world-class marketing strategy and execution,” said Beacon Founder Whitney Parker Mitchell. “Joining Yes& is the perfect next step in our journey. The Yes& team brings expanded creative capabilities, deeper industry expertise, and a shared commitment to delivering meaningful results for clients. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together over the last eight years, grateful to our clients and partners who have trusted us along the way, and excited for what’s ahead as part of Yes&.”

Yes& has been named twice to Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies and has appeared six times on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies in America. The agency delivers “positivity + possibility” through an expanding suite of capabilities, including branding, digital, social, analytics, media, advertising, customer experience (CX), market research, content development, studio services, event production, crisis communications, media training, and public relations.

This latest move by Yes& rounds out a series of strategic growth initiatives that include the acquisition of Lipman Hearne (an agency focused on higher education, not-for-profit, and philanthropy) in 2022, and last year’s purchase of CommCore Consulting Group (communications training and crisis communications for both commercial and government clients). Each acquisition has brought talented staff and long-term clients to Yes& while expanding the range of services and capabilities available to the existing Yes& client base.

About Yes&

Yes& is an integrated marketing agency serving complex needs across the commercial, association, B2G, and government sectors. Yes& brings “positivity + possibility” through an expanding suite of capabilities including branding, digital strategy and analytics, advertising, customer experience (CX), market research, content development, events, and public relations, and serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in the Washington, D.C., Chicago and Philadelphia areas. The Washington Business Journal recently named Yes& the #2 Ad Agency in the greater DC area. They have also been recognized among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for the fifth time. www.yesandagency.com.

About Beacon Digital Marketing

Companies shaping the future of business rely on Beacon Digital to build the marketing foundation they need to grow. Beacon Digital is the agency for trailblazers in fintech, cyber security, professional services, and B2B SaaS. Drawing on decades of collective experience working with top global brands across a variety of industries, we deliver measurable results through integrated digital campaigns, website design and development, performance marketing, marketing automation, creative branding, and PR and strategic communications. We’re more than a marketing agency; we’re an extension of your team. We operate from home offices across the U.S. and, on occasion, our New York headquarters in the scenic Hudson Valley.

