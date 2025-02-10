ACMI Properties and StrongBox Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Industrial Development in Indiana

BLOOMFIELD, Ind., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACMI Properties, a leading property developer in the national security and aerospace sectors, today announced a strategic partnership with StrongBox Commercial (StrongBox), a prominent full-service real estate development and construction management company based in Indiana. This collaboration will advance complementary industrial development projects in Southern Indiana, further positioning the region as a critical hub for the defense industrial base.

“This new partnership between ACMI and StrongBox enables us to accelerate progress across our projects and create more job opportunities in Indiana, faster,” said Simon Shewmaker, Head of Development for ACMI Properties. “We’re excited about the immediate benefits and long-term value this collaboration will bring to Southern Indiana and the surrounding communities.”

ACMI Properties is spearheading the development of a National Security Industrial Hub (NSIH) in Bloomfield, Indiana. Spanning 1,100 acres, the NSIH is designed to bolster the defense industrial base. The project will play host to companies supporting advanced manufacturing technologies for both commercial and military applications, with scalable capabilities for full production levels.

"We are thrilled to partner with ACMI and bring some of the most transformative developments in Indiana to life," said Paul Kite, Chief Executive Officer of StrongBox. "With more than four decades of experience in Indiana, our deep knowledge of the landscape in the state is well-matched with ACMI's skill and expertise in developing large-scale industrial projects. We are looking forward to building a brighter future for Indiana together."

StrongBox is developing several projects in Southern Indiana, including an engineering collaboration center, regional headquarters, a testing facility, and an integration facility for defense contractors supporting Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane (NSWC Crane).

Both ACMI Properties and StrongBox are developing projects that are strategically located near Naval Support Activity Crane (NSA Crane), one of the largest naval installations in the world. NSA Crane is recognized worldwide as a modern leader in diverse and technical products aimed at meeting the needs of today’s warfighter in the defense of the nation.



“Industry is an important part of our economic ecosystem, and we are excited to see the development and expansion of the technology park in Southern Indiana,” said Jenna Dix, Director of Engagement at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division. “The growth of our regional technology sector is critical to our nation's defense efforts, and we look forward to continuing to support the advancement of innovation and job creation in our community.”

ACMI Properties and StrongBox will work together to enhance coordination with NSWC Crane and Crane Army leaders, local partners, and government officials, fostering a collaborative approach to regional development.

"The partnership between ACMI Properties and StrongBox is a testament to the strength of our region," said Brianne Jerrels, Executive Director of the Greene County Economic Development Corporation. "As more businesses and developers take notice of our area's economic momentum, we are seeing unprecedented growth and investment. By bringing together two forward-thinking developers, we are paving the way for significant job creation, business expansion, and long-term prosperity. We are eager to see the positive impact this project will have on Greene County and the Region.”

By combining their experience and resources, ACMI Properties and StrongBox aim to accelerate industrial growth, create high-quality jobs, and contribute to the region’s reputation as a national leader in defense and aerospace innovation.

About ACMI Properties

ACMI Properties is a commercial real estate development firm focused on the industrial development of mission-critical facilities and innovation clusters to meet the growing onshoring needs of advanced manufacturing companies. ACMI Properties caters to the unique requirements of advanced manufacturing companies in the national security and aerospace industries, with a focus on specialized technologies such as propulsion systems, critical chemicals, hypersonics, space systems, energetics, and scaled manufacturing among others. ACMI Properties is the property development affiliate of the American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI). For more information, visit acmiproperties.com



About StrongBox Commercial

StrongBox Commercial is a full-service real estate development and construction management company. The company has been specializing in all types of development and commercial construction in Indiana and Texas since 1985. StrongBox is responsible for over $600 Million in commercial construction and real estate development projects, ranging from aviation, industrial, office, and laboratory facilities. For more information, visit www.strongbox.co



About NSWC Crane

NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Expeditionary Warfare, Strategic Missions and Electromagnetic Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi- spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today's Warfighter.



About Greene County Economic Development Corporation

The mission of the Greene County Economic Development Corporation (GCEDC) is to enhance the quality of life for Greene County residents by fostering an environment that creates and retains jobs, increases the tax base, and promotes economic growth. GCEDC actively promotes programs that bring opportunities to businesses and entrepreneurs, supporting efforts to grow and retain the county’s population. For more information, visit insidegreenecounty.com

Media Contact

Karen Hamill

Communications Strategy Group (CSG)

khamill@wearecsg.com

