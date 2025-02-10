Obagi Medical Announces the Launch of Latest Innovations in The SUZANOBAGIMD® Collection

New Skincare Solutions to Target Skin Brightening, Oxidative Stress, and Hydration for a Healthier, More Radiant Complexion





NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical (“Obagi”), a leader in advanced skincare innovation and the originator of medical-grade skincare, proudly unveils the latest groundbreaking additions to its highly regarded SUZANOBAGIMD® collection. The new products - Super Antioxidant Serum and Moisture Restore Hydration Replenishing Cream - offer cutting-edge solutions to address common skincare concerns such as skin discoloration and brightening, oxidative stress, and skin hydration to maintain a healthy skin barrier function. Formulated to be safe and effective for all skin types—whether sensitive, oily, dry, or somewhere in between—Obagi’s inclusive approach ensures that everyone can experience the benefits of advanced skincare, no matter their unique needs or concerns.

Developed by Dr. Suzan Obagi, a distinguished dermatologist and the Chief Medical Director at Obagi, the powerhouse duo of skincare solutions reflects her extensive research and expertise in dermatologic surgery and skin health. Her expertise in formulation is drawn from her extensive experience treating thousands of patients each year, addressing a wide range of concerns. The most common issues she observes are hyperpigmentation and challenges with sensitive skin. Dr. Obagi’s groundbreaking work, especially in understanding the unique needs of skin of color and the needs of sensitive skin types, led her to identify the five key pathways essential for optimal skin health. These pathways include reducing pigment formation and visibly improving hyperpigmentation, calming redness and reducing skin irritation, combating oxidative stress, supporting cell turnover, and restoring the skin barrier. Dr. Obagi has created effective products that do not irritate the skin while delivering results you can see in as little as a few weeks in some cases.

Dr. Suzan Obagi, Chief Medical Director at Obagi, commented, “I am so excited to finally share these groundbreaking innovations with the world. These products are the culmination of years of research and patient testing, driven by my passion for helping patients unveil their naturally radiant skin without irritation. By incorporating cutting-edge ingredients like encapsulated silymarin to protect against oxidative stress and multi-weight hyaluronic acids for multi-layered hydration, we’ve developed solutions that truly push the envelope in skincare. I genuinely believe these novel formulations not only set a new standard but also reflect my unwavering commitment to treating skin holistically, ensuring health, resilience, and a luminous glow for every skin type.”

Drawing on this wealth of expertise in treating skin discoloration, Dr. Obagi formulated these latest additions to her namesake collection to transform skin health and deliver a radiant, brighter complexion. The collection includes the new Super Antioxidant Serum, providing medical-grade defense against oxidative stress for more resilient, radiant and youthful-looking skin. Super Antioxidant Serum is formulated with a potent blend of antioxidants, including encapsulated Silymarin and stabilized Vitamin C, to neutralize free radicals, combat oxidative stress, and brighten skin.

Moisture Restore Hydration Replenishing Cream is a medical-grade, multi-layered moisturizer which delivers intense, multi-layered hydration. With a blend of both low and high-molecular-weight Hyaluronic Acids this cream delivers moisture to different layers of the skin.

Delivering both immediate and long-lasting results, these products were clinically tested by Dr. Obagi and third party clinical graders. During testing of Super Antioxidant Serum and Moisture Restore Hydration Replenishing Cream, 94% of subjects felt their skin was refreshed and smoother immediately after a single application* and 97% of subjects observed an improvement in overall skin appearance after 2 weeks* including:

Visible improvement in the appearance of fine lines

Visible improvement in the appearance of hyperpigmentation

Visibly calms irritation and boosts hydration



Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer of Obagi, added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Dr. Suzan Obagi on bringing to market Super Antioxidant Serum and Moisture Restore, products designed to address the critical needs of both skin brightening and hydration. Obagi is the leader in innovating products that defend against environmental aggressors with our vitamin C collection and products that treat hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® collection. Having Super Antioxidant Serum in the Obagi portfolio provides professionals with an additional oxidative stress fighting product to recommend to their patients who may have sensitive skin but don’t want to compromise on results. We know achieving radiant, healthy skin shouldn't come at the cost of irritation, which is why we've prioritized gentle yet effective formulations suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. These launches represent our commitment to providing inclusive skincare solutions for everyone."

The SUZANOBAGIMD® Super Antioxidant Serum, priced at $158, and the SUZANOBAGIMD® Moisture Restore Hydration Replenishing Cream, priced at $78, are now available through partnering professional channels. They will be available for customers to purchase on Obagi.com on 2.24.2025.

*Results are based on a 2024 2-week clinical test, with subjects using SOMD Super Antioxidant Serum & Moisture Restore Replenishing Cream (if needed) daily within protocol.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, refined with a legacy of 35 years’ experience. First known as leaders in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi products are designed to diminish the appearance of premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. Backed by science and trusted by professionals, Obagi empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin.



More information about Obagi is available on the brand’s website, https://www.obagi.com .

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Cosmeceuticals and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset-light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/ .

