Catapult Learning Survey of K-12 School Counselors Reveals Critical Shortfalls in Addressing Youth Mental Health Crisis

Survey of 500 counselors found 94% believe proactive strategies are essential for addressing mental health before students reach clinical (Tier 3) levels

90% said students’ mental health issues significantly impact their own well-being

Findings highlight the importance of Tier 2 interventions to bridge prevention and crisis management solutions



PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a leading provider of evidence-based academic, behavioral, and mental health interventions for K-12 schools, today unveiled the results of a survey of 500 U.S. K-12 school counselors, which exposed critical challenges in addressing the escalating youth mental health crisis in schools. Conducted by Wakefield Research in collaboration with Sharon Hoover, Ph.D., co-director of the National Center for School Mental Health, the survey revealed that 94% of school counselors believe schools cannot address the escalating youth mental health crisis at Tier 3 support levels alone and must adopt proactive, early interventions.

The data revealed widespread agreement that early, targeted support is essential to tackling the growing youth mental health crisis. Top takeaways included:

The vast majority – 96% – agreed that too many students are being pushed towards Tier 3 interventions when they would be better served through earlier identification and intervention before their challenges reach a crisis level.



– agreed that too many students are being pushed towards Tier 3 interventions when they would be better served through earlier identification and intervention before their challenges reach a crisis level. 94% believed proactive strategies are essential for addressing mental health before students reach Tier 3 crisis levels.



believed proactive strategies are essential for addressing mental health before students reach Tier 3 crisis levels. Nearly two-thirds (63%) said they lack the additional time and resources needed to provide adequate support for students struggling with Tier 2 needs.



said they lack the additional time and resources needed to provide adequate support for students struggling with Tier 2 needs. 90% of counselors reported that concerns about their students’ mental health significantly impact their own well-being, leading to working long hours and losing sleep. In fact, 64% felt more stressed about their ability to support students compared to last school year.



“These findings spotlight the systemic challenges school counselors face, including limited time for student mental health support and personal burnout,” said Erica Fener Sitkoff, Ph.D., Catapult Learning’s chief clinical officer. “It is clear that Tier 2 interventions are the key to addressing the mental health crisis in schools. By providing targeted support before students reach a level of crisis, we can foster resilience, improve academic outcomes, and reduce the long-term negative impact on students and families.”

The mental health challenges facing today’s youth have been described as a crisis by leading experts. In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General called children’s declining mental health "the crisis of our time," citing soaring rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation.

Recent CDC data revealed that nearly 1 in 3 teenage girls seriously considered suicide in 2021, marking a 60% increase over the past decade. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Children’s Hospital Association declared a national state of emergency in child and adolescent mental health, underscoring the urgent need for systemic solutions to support young people before their struggles escalate.

What Do Counselors Need Most?

The survey highlighted specific tools and strategies counselors need to support students and manage the growing mental health demands:

More than half (56%) said having better tools to identify at-risk students is a top priority.



said having better tools to identify at-risk students is a top priority. 63% stressed the importance of targeted interventions for students with Tier 2 needs.



stressed the importance of targeted interventions for students with Tier 2 needs. 64% indicated a need for reliable ways to measure the impact of interventions, showing that counselors want programs that are effective and data-driven.



“As mental health challenges among young people continue to grow, it’s imperative schools are equipped with the tools and strategies necessary to implement Tier 2 interventions effectively,” said Hoover. “These include targeted counseling, skills-based training, and stress management programs that empower students to manage their well-being before reaching a crisis point.”

The EmpowerU Solution

Catapult Learning’s mental health and resilience solution, EmpowerU, bridges the gap between Tier 1 and Tier 3, empowering schools with proactive, scalable solutions that prevent crises before they escalate. It offers a comprehensive suite of Tier 2 solutions designed to help schools efficiently address non-academic barriers to learning, such as stress, anxiety, and low mood, without adding to staff workload.

“EmpowerU’s solution multiplies counselors’ impact, enabling them to reach more students in less time,” said Katie Dorn, co-founder of EmpowerU. “By offering efficient, scalable programs, we transform limited resources into life-changing outcomes – without overwhelming school staff. These evidence-based resources remove barriers to early intervention, giving counselors the tools they need to act quickly and deliver measurable outcomes before issues escalate into crises.”

For more information on Catapult Learning’s resilience and mental health solutions, including EmpowerU, visit https://catapultlearning.com/mental-health/.

Methodological Notes:

The Catapult Learning Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 500 U.S. School Counselors, K-12, between Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, 2024, using an email invitation and an online survey.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to each student’s unique needs around core subjects and building student resiliency. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Catapult Learning is accredited by Cognia and has earned its 2022 System of Distinction honor.

About National Center for School Mental Health

The mission of the National Center for School Mental Health (NCSMH) is to strengthen policies and programs in school mental health to improve learning and promote success for America's youth. Through facilitation of Communities of Practice on School Mental Health and local, state, and national quality improvement learning collaboratives, the NCSMH develops and gathers best practices, develops and disseminates practical tools, issue and policy briefs, and promotes the utilization of knowledge and actions to advance successful, innovative, and sustainable school mental health policies, practices, and programs. https://www.schoolmentalhealth.org/.

Media Contact: Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for Catapult Learning jleckstrom@rosecomm.com 215-681-0770

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.