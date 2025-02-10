Minister Nomakhosazana Meth announces graduate internship programme for inspectors and enforcement

The Department of Employment and Labour has introduced a massive enforcement internship programme set to recruit a total of 20,000 Inspector and Enforcement Interns over the next two years.

During her first 100 days in office, Minister Nomakhosazana Meth committed to strengthen the capacity of the Inspection and Enforcement by increasing the number of Inspectors from 2000 to 20 000, as one of the key priorities. The Minister has since delivered on her promise that she made during that period.

The ground-breaking Graduate Internship Programme will bring onboard 10 000 interns annually, recruited across all nine provinces, thereby boosting the department’s capacity to promote fair labour practice nationwide.

An official advertisement for the first cohort has been published in the Department of Public Services and Administration, DPSA Vacancy Circular 5 of 2025, and all qualified candidates are encouraged to submit their applications in accordance with the advert, before the closing date of 21 February 2025.

“We are committed to strengthening workplace compliance and ensuring that every South African enjoys a fair, safe, and healthy work environment,” says Minister Meth. “Expanding our inspectorate will help us enforce labour laws more effectively, safeguard workers’ rights, and improve compliance across multiple sectors.”

Why This Programme Matters

Expanded Compliance Efforts: There has been an increase in instances of non- compliance with labour legislation, including underpayment of wages and inadequate health and safety measures. More inspectors will help identify and address these issues promptly.

Youth Employment and Skills Development: Thousands of young graduates will benefit from practical on-the-job experience, which helps tackle youth unemployment and promotes economic upliftment in local communities.

Nationwide Impact: Greater visibility of inspectors will encourage compliance in the labour market, reduce infractions, and enhance the quality of work environments across the country.

The Department of Employment and Labour encourages all employers to embrace a spirit of collaboration and accountability. Employers uncertain about their compliance status are welcome to engage with the Department’s Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES).

Minister Meth reiterates: “Strengthening our labour inspectorate is vital for protecting workers’ rights and ensuring that the protections provided by law are upheld on the ground. The Department stands ready to support employers in meeting these obligations, ultimately benefiting workers, businesses, and the nation as a whole.”

Enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai

Ministry Spokesperson

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Cell: 072 737 2205

