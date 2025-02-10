Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment on South Africa attracting green investment

“Countries that create an enabling environment for green investment will be at the forefront of economic growth and job creation in the coming decade,” said Dr Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment following the recent World Economic Forum (WEF) which he attended in Davos, Switzerland. According to Dr George, discussions at WEF reaffirmed that global investors are actively seeking opportunities in sustainable industries.

During his engagements at WEF Davos, Dr George met with global leaders, investors, and policymakers to discuss how South Africa can attract investment in key sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable forestry, and marine conservation. These sectors hold immense potential not only to protect our environment but also to drive economic expansion and employment opportunities, particularly in rural and coastal communities.

South Africa is uniquely positioned to become a leader in the green economy. Our vast renewable energy potential, our forestry-based carbon markets, and our sustainable fisheries sector all present opportunities for attracting much-needed investment. However, to fully unlock this potential, we must remove obstacles that hinder growth.

To achieve this, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) is prioritising cutting red tape and boosting investor confidence, which we plan to achieve by removing bureaucratic delays that prevent businesses from investing in sustainable industries. The Department is streamlining environmental approvals and licensing processes to ensure investors can move from planning to execution faster.

The DFFE has also gone to great lengths to leverage forestry and fisheries for economic expansion. South Africa’s forests are not just an environmental asset, they are a key economic driver in carbon trading and sustainable wood production. The Department is working to enhance carbon sequestration initiatives that will allow South Africa to benefit from global climate finance mechanisms. Sustainable fisheries are central to food security and economic development. The Department is actively working on policies that will protect marine ecosystems while creating sustainable jobs in the fishing industry.

Another important priority for the DFFE is aligning with the Global Green Finance Movement. “Investors at Davos made it clear that capital is moving toward sustainable projects. Our government must ensure that South Africa is positioned as a leading destination for climate finance and green investment, which includes partnering with the private sector to scale up renewable energy projects and green infrastructure,” said Dr George.

Minister George’s engagements at WEF Davos underscored the critical message that South Africa must act decisively to secure its place in the global green economy. We cannot afford to lag behind while other emerging markets capitalise on the shift toward sustainability.

The DFFE remains committed to implementing policies that enable growth, create jobs, and protect our natural resources. “We will continue to work with business leaders, investors, and communities to ensure that South Africa is at the forefront of the global clean economy transition.,” concluded Dr George.

Media enquiries:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: +27 82 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates