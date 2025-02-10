Deputy President Paul Mashatile mourns passing of nuclear scientist Senamile Masango

The Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has received with sadness news of the passing of a Member of the HRDC, South Africa's first black nuclear scientist, Ms. Senamile Masango, who passed away yesterday, 09 February 2025.

"Ms Masango's was a beacon of hope for many young people, especially women. Her passion for developing critical skills among the population and women in science in particular, will be sorely missed," said the Deputy President.

A PhD Candidate, Ms Masango was a globally recognised nuclear scientist, esteemed energy leader, and pioneering entrepreneur. As a trailblazer in nuclear science, she was widely respected for her groundbreaking research at among others the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN).

Her global recognition was a source of pride, as she became the first African woman to conduct experiments at CERN. Her brilliance was further acknowledged on a global scale, earning her the prestigious Women in Science Award in 2022. Her impact extended beyond her scientific achievements as she was also a visionary entrepreneur, serving as the Founder and Executive Chair of Mphathisithele Consulting (Pty) Ltd, an energy consulting firm.

Ms Masango also served on a number of public sector science bodies including the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Ltd (NECSA) and recently became a Member of the Human Resource Development Council.

Owing to her pioneering work in empowering women through science, she earned a number of local and international honours, including recognition as one of the 50 Global Inspirational Women of 2020 and as a Women in Tech Global Awards finalist in 2021. Young as she was, Ms Masango made an immeasurable contribution to the advancement of science and in particular the development of critical skills for our country.

"On behalf of Government and the HRDC, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Masango family, her immediate community and science fraternity at large. May her soul rest in eternal peace," said the Deputy President.

