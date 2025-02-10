Limpopo Government on working with Mpumalange to identify accident victims

The Limpopo Provincial Government will work with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government to identify victims of the accident that that claimed the lives of 13 people on the R40 road near Kapama in Hoedspruit on 08 February 2025.

The fatal collision between a Toyota Quantum and a Ford Ranger resulted in both vehicles being completely burnt with passengers trapped inside.

According to police reports, the Toyota Quantum, which was carrying nine passengers along with the driver, was involved in a head-on collision with the Ford Ranger, which had five occupants. Sadly, all ten people in the Quantum perished on the scene. It is believed that the occupants of the Quantum are from Mpumalanga Province.

Three passengers from the Ford Ranger also lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries and were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

In response to this tragedy, the Limpopo Provincial Government has established a team comprising officials from the Department of Health and the Department of Transport and Community Safety.

This team will work closely with officials from the Mpumalanga Provincial Government to facilitate the identification process and conduct DNA tests to ensure a dignified handover of the deceased to their families.

The task team is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, 11 February 2025, to commence the identification process.

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has commended the MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Ms Violet Mathye, and her team for their swift response following the accident.

Premier Dr Ramathuba has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. She also extends her sympathies to the Mpumalanga government, as some of the deceased were from the neighbouring province.

"This is a heart-breaking tragedy, and our thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating accident. As we mourn, we also call for vigilance on our roads to prevent further loss of life. Our government will provide the necessary support to assist the affected families during this difficult time," said Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Enquiries:

Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 200 5357 / 067 276 20163

E-mail: RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za

Mr Thilivhali Muavha

Premier’s Spokesperson

Cell: 066 011 7034

E-mail: MuavhaT@premier.limpopo.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

