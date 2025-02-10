Condensed Milk Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 7.09% to reach US$17.804 billion by 2030

Condensed Milk Market

The Global Condensed Milk Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09%, reaching a market size of US$17.804 billion in 2030 from US$12.644 billion in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the condensed milk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$17.804 billion by 2030.According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the India registered an increase of 221.1 million tonnes, from 2014-15 to 2021-22, with a further increase of 22 crore tonnes in 2021-22. The value of milk production was over US$ 112.73 billion in 2021–2022.This growth is collaborated with increasing domestic demand as India is the largest populated countries in the world and is expected to continue having one of youngest populations in the world. The market size of food processing sector in India is estimated to be US$ 1,274 billion in 2027, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). This increasing demand in the overall milk and food processing industry has a notable surging demand for the condensed milk, and its relative usage in the different food products like sweats, beverages, etc.Furthermore, there has been a growing trend for a new type of food made from evaporated milk, such July 2024, Nestlé Carnation Evaporated Milk revealed the hot secret to making creamy mac and cheese with its limited-edition Carnation Kickin' Jalapeño Flavored Evaporated Milk. With the natural jalapeño flavors paired with carnation. This was created with the collaboration of chef Tini Younger, TikTok's queen of mac and cheese.The strategic partnership between Hochwald and FrieslandCampina in November 2024, had been crucial for the production of condensed milk in the Netherlands. The dairy companies Hochwald and FrieslandCampina came together for the production of sweetened and unsweetened condensed milk in the Netherlands. This was agreed in a contract with a term spanning several years.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/condensed-milk-market By distribution channel, the condensed milk market is segmented into two major categories, online and offline. The online segment is surging at a significant pace the people are moving towards the online shopping and a increasing penetration of the internet users.By end-user, the condensed milk market is segmented into household and commercial. The commercial application of the condensed milk has been significant share with the growing application in many foods and beverages in the market, such as, ice cream , pastries, cakes, beverages, etc. The various varieties of food and beverages has a very notable growing demand in many regions of Asia Pacific and Africa.By application, the condensed milk market is segmented into biscuits & pastries, chocolate & confectionary, ice creams, beverages, and others. These products have a regular and growing demand among the consumers. The developing regions will witness the market penetration of these products.By type, the condensed milk market is segmented into sweetened condensed milk and unsweetened condensed milk. The demand for the unsweetened condensed milk boosting as the growing number of cases diabetes cases around the world. The market demand will propel for the unsweetened condensed milk as growing awareness among the population about the unsweetened condensed milk.Based on geography, the North American region of condensed milk market is growing significantly. With growing demand for the premium condensed milk in United States, In January 2025, Galloway Company, announced the completion of a major expansion to its production capabilities. The addition of a custom-built evaporator would double the United States' total capacity for industrial sweetened condensed milk. The expansion would allow the company to serve with the premium quality ingredientsAs a part of the report, the major players operating in the condensed milk market that have been covered are Eagle Family Foods Group LLC, Galloway Company, Nestle, Amul (GCMMF), and Dana Dairy Group.The market analytics report segments the condensed milk market as follows:• By Typeo Sweetened Condensed Milko Unsweetened Condensed Milk• By Applicationo Biscuits & Pastrieso Chocolate & Confectionaryo Ice Creamso Beverageso Others• By End-Usero Householdo Commercial• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Eagle Family Foods Group LLC• Galloway Company• Nestle• Amul (GCMMF)• Dana Dairy GroupReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Rice Milk Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/rice-milk-market • Oat Milk Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/oat-milk-market • Global Milk Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-milk-protein-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 