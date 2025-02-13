2025 - Could This Be the End Of The War Between Heaven And Earth?
The Final Battle Begins—Ferren and the Invaders of Heaven Releases Feb. 26, 2025AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 1,000 years, the armies have fought—ever since scientists crossed the boundary between life and death, discovered the reality of angels, and violated the serenity of the divine realm.
Now, the battle reaches its climax. Under the rule of an apostate angel, Earth’s artificially created armies launch their ultimate invasion of Heaven. But Ferren, a descendant of the original human beings, has befriended Miriael, an angel who was shot down and can no longer fly. As a small team of humans ascends to Heaven to join the battle, the connection between Ferren and Miriael will decide the fate of both realms.
Ferren and the Invaders of Heaven is the final volume of a retro-future fantasy trilogy by award-winning author Richard Harland. This post-apocalyptic dystopian saga draws on extensive scholarly research into the esoteric lore of angelology. With this explosive final volume, Harland plunges readers into the greatest apocalypse of all.
EARLY PRAISE FOR FERREN AND THE INVADERS OF HEAVEN
"The set pieces are memorable … and the lengthy, riveting climax is searing … a wholly satisfying wrap-up." — Kirkus Reviews
"A harrowing yet vividly imagined epic that spans realms." — BookLife (supplement to Publishers Weekly)
"Action explodes off the page … it flies by like a captivating action movie." — Independent Book Review
"It’s that rare kind of series that stays with you long after you’ve closed the cover." — Reader Views
PREORDERS AVAILABLE NOW
Readers can preorder Ferren and the Invaders of Heaven today on Amazon and other major online retailers. Be among the first to experience the thrilling conclusion to The Ferren Trilogy.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Richard Harland always dreamed of becoming a full-time author, but twenty-five years of writer’s block stood in the way. Before finally breaking through, he pursued various creative paths, including poetry, performance, songwriting, and a career as a university professor. His first completed novel became a horror cult favorite, leading him to take the plunge and resign from academia—he hasn’t looked back since.
Harland has published nineteen books across speculative fiction genres, including fantasy, science fiction, horror, and steampunk. His biggest international success came with his YA steampunk novel Worldshaker, published by Simon & Schuster in the U.S. and winner of the Prix Tam Tam du Livre Jeunesse in France.
Now based in Australia, south of Sydney, Harland enjoys life where green escarpments meet the blue sea along a stretch of golden beaches. He lives with his partner, Aileen, and their insatiable Labrador, Yogi, while still working through the flood of ideas that accumulated during those twenty-five “lost” years.
BOOK DETAILS:
FERREN AND THE INVADERS OF HEAVEN: The Ferren Trilogy, Book 3
Genre: Post-apocalyptic YA fantasy
Publisher: IFWG Publishing
Release Date: February 26, 2025
• Paperback: ISBN 9781925956900 | 310 pages | RRP: US$17.99, CA$23.99
• eBook: ISBN 9781925956955 | RRP: US$5.99
FOR MEDIA AND REVIEWERS:
Review copies are available upon request. Bloggers, influencers, and media professionals interested in covering Ferren and the Invaders of Heaven can request an advance review copy by contacting:
Mark Coffey, Marketing & Publicity, IFWG Publishing
markcoffeyifwg@gmail.com
CONNECT WITH THE AUTHOR AND PUBLISHER
IFWG Publishing – http://www.ifwgpublishing.com
Richard Harland’s Website – https://richardharland.au
Trilogy Website – https://ferren.com.au
Amazon Author Page – https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B001HCZCHG
Goodreads Author Page –https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/65171.Richard_Harland?from_search=true&from_srp=true
Mark Coffey
IFWG Publishing
markcoffeyifwg@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.