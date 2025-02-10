Q2 Metals to Present at the Metals and Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 12th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) (“Q2” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Q2 Metals President & CEO, Alicia Milne, will provide an overview of the Company and update on activities at its flagship Cisco Lithium Project at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025 at 8:30 am PT | 11:30 am ET.

DATE: February 12th

TIME: 8:30 am PT | 11:30 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4hLrzs6

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 13

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Q2 Metals Highlights and Upcoming Catalysts

The fully funded 2025 winter drill program at the Cisco Lithium Project, located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee Territory, James Bay, Quebec, Canada is currently underway

The program follows up on the exceptional drill results from the Company’s inaugural 2024 drill campaign which included: Drill hole CS-24-018 - 215.6 metres (“m”) at 1.69% Li 2 O Drill hole CS-24-021 - 347.1 m at 1.35% Li 2 O; and Drill hole CS-24-023 - 188.6 m at 1.56% Li 2 O

The campaign is targeting 6,000 – 8,000 m of drilling using two diamond drill rigs.

The first hole, collared on February 3 rd , is an aggressive 400 m step out from the easternmost hole of the 2024 drill program (CS-24-022).

Initial assays are anticipated in early Q2.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the Cisco Lithium Project, located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee Territory, James Bay, Quebec.

The Project is comprised of 767 claims, totaling 39,389 hectares. The main mineralized zone is just 6.5 kilometres (“km”) away from the Billy Diamond Highway which transects the Project. The town of Matagami, is the end of the rail link to much of James Bay and is approximately 150 km to the south.

The Cisco Project is situated along the Frotet Evans Greenstone Belt, comprised of a volcanic package dominated by mafic to felsic metavolcanic rocks, of the southern James Bay Lithium District, the same belt that hosts the Sirmac and Moblan lithium deposits, located 130 km and 180 km away, respectively.

The Cisco Lithium Project has district-scale potential with an already identified mineralized zone and discovery drill results that include:

120.3 metres at 1.72% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-010);

O (hole CS-24-010); 215.6 metres at 1.69% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-018);

O (hole CS-24-018); 347.1 metres at 1.35% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-021); and

O (hole CS-24-021); and 188.6 metres at 1.56% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-023)

Since May 2024, the Company has drilled a total of 6,359.7 m over 17 holes. All drill holes intercepted pegmatite with visual indications of spodumene mineralization identified.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne

President & CEO

Alicia@Q2metals.com Jason McBride

Corporate Communications

Jason@Q2metals.com Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560

E-mail: info@Q2metals.com

www.Q2Metals.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regarding the geological prospects of the Company’s properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the prospectivity of the greenstone rocks in the area, the possibility of future development and mining infrastructure scenarios, the potential for development, the potential scale of the Cisco Project, the focus of the Company’s current and future exploration and drill programs, the scale, scope and location of future exploration and drilling activities, the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

