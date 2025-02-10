GEN Korean BBQ Expands Footprint in Texas with New Location in San Antonio

This Marks the Third Location Opening in 2025 Signaling Strong Growth Momentum for the Year

CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, today announced a new restaurant location in San Antonio, Texas, which opened on January 31, 2025. This marks the Company’s third new opening in January, following successful additions in Edison, New Jersey and Orlando, Florida.

“Opening a sixth Texas location in a new market was a natural choice for GEN given the strong performance of our existing Texas locations and desire to continue building momentum across the state,” said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN. “We are proud to have started the year on a strong note with three successful openings in January and look forward to continuing our expansion plans throughout 2025.”

San Antonio is widely recognized for its rich and diverse food culture, particularly its deep-rooted love for barbecue. GEN’s signature “grill at your table” experience brings a fresh and engaging take on this tradition, offerings guests an immersive and modern approach to Korean BBQ.

GEN Korean BBQ in San Antonio, Texas, is located in the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, 11745 W Interstate 10, Suite 414, San Antonio, TX 78230, and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to more than 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

