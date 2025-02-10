Liquidity Services Announces New Partnership with Core by Biocom California to Help Life Science Companies Maximize the Value of Their Assets

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, (NASDAQ:LQDT) which operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus asset sales, today announced a strategic partnership with Biocom California, the state’s premier life science association representing over 1,800 members. As the newest addition to the Core by Biocom California savings portfolio, Liquidity Services will provide member companies with unique opportunities to recapture critical capital and secure savings through a streamlined approach to buying and selling surplus equipment and inventory.

"We're proud to partner with Liquidity Services to deliver valuable support in surplus equipment liquidation and purchases for life science members in California and beyond,” said Tim Scott, President and CEO, Biocom California. “This partnership helps accelerate innovation, unlocks capital, promotes sustainability through landfill diversion and ensures idle assets are redeployed to advance life-saving technologies—all critical to driving our industry's growth and impact."

Life science companies are highly dependent on specialized equipment to drive innovation. However, industry data indicates that on average, organizations carry up to a 20% surplus that they could sell to generate critical capital. Liquidity Services’ robust marketplace helps companies efficiently buy and sell quality surplus equipment while benefiting from exclusive Biocom California member savings.

“At Liquidity Services, we’re excited to partner with Core by Biocom California and its vibrant life science community,” said Elizabeth Maxted, GM & VP of Capital Assets Americas at Liquidity Services. “We look forward to delivering tailored support and excellent returns on unused or undervalued equipment to Biocom California members, allowing them to remain focused on advancing science and improving health outcomes.”

By partnering with Liquidity Services, Core by Biocom California continues to expand its portfolio of carefully vetted partners, enabling its member organizations to succeed in an increasingly competitive and resource-conscious market.

For more information on how Biocom California members can take advantage of Liquidity Services’ specialized platform and exclusive member benefits, find the program overview here.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets, with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than 5 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. It supports its clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

About Core by Biocom California

Core by Biocom California helps life science companies secure critical products and services at reduced cost while conserving their resources and meeting corporate social responsibility goals. With a portfolio of 30+ unique savings programs and representation in over 40 states, Core by Biocom California saves members over $376 million annually. Our value-added resources and support remove barriers to business and allow industry leaders to concentrate on what matters most: scientific breakthroughs and world-changing innovation.

