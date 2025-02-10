We’re (SUPER) Sorry for your Team’s Loss: Vivid Seats and The Bouqs Co. Launch Consolation Contest

Chiefs fans will receive discounts, a chance to win free NFL tickets, and a chance to send flowers directly to their favorite NFL player

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, and The Bouqs Company, an online flower delivery platform, are hoping to soften the blow of losing for Chiefs Kingdom by offering discounts just for Arrowhead Addicts and the chance for those dedicated fans to send their sincerest condolences to their favorite Chiefs player.

As the ultimate partner for connecting fans to live events, Vivid Seats intimately understands the larger-than-life thrill of victory and the sting of defeat that occurs every February for football fans. To ease the pain, Vivid Seats is hosting a contest to give away two free NFL tickets for next season to the most loyal and heartbroken Chiefs Kingdom fan. Vivid Seats and The Bouqs Co. will send supportive, consolation flowers to the winning loser who will receive two dozen roses. Misery loves company, so The Bouqs Co. will send a matching bouquet to the winner’s favorite Chiefs player.

We know there are a lot of Arrowhead Addicts out there, and to help further ease the pain starting Monday, February 10 through Thursday, February 13 Vivid Seats will offer Chiefs Kingdom a 15% discount off any Vivid Seats’ live event ticket. Fans can use the discount to cry or dance out their emotions at a concert, laugh it off at a comedy show, or get back on the wagon rooting for their other home teams at an upcoming game. The Bouqs Co. is offering a $25 discount off any flower arrangement during this difficult time for Chiefs fans.

Know a Chiefs super fan who is having a hard time with Game Day heartbreak? Use the code SorryitHURTS to send a red bouquet to your friend who needs it the most right now.

(SUPER) Sorry for your Team’s Loss Contest Rules

Like the post

Follow @TheBouqsCo and @VividSeats

Tag your favorite NFL player and tell us why they deserved the W this season! We’ll reward a fan with a chance at redemption.



This morning, Chiefs fans could all use a good song to cry to and Eagles fans need a soundtrack to celebrate with. Check out Vivid Seats’ Spotify for just the right playlist to get you through today. Fans can also connect their Spotify account to their Vivid Seats’ app to get concert recommendations based on their most-streamed artists and favorite genres.

Vivid Seats rewards loyal fans every day, providing discounts, ticket upgrades, among many other perks through the only rewards program in the industry, Vivid Seats Rewards. By allowing fans to earn loyalty rewards on every purchase that they can redeem towards free tickets, the program provides fans with the opportunity to attend more of their favorite games. In addition to ticket savings, Vivid Seats Rewards includes fan benefits ranging from a free 11th ticket after 10 purchases, surprise upgrades to exclusive experiences, birthday benefits, and more.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

About The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. is a leading DTC floral retailer delivering long-lasting, fresh flowers to doorsteps across the US. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Marina del Rey, the Company has radically disrupted the $100 billion global floral industry through responsibly sourced flowers and a vertically integrated supply chain driven by proprietary data and technology, allowing them to connect farms directly to consumers. This model enables a superior product and redefines the experience and economics for consumers and producers alike. Building upon the success of the DTC model, The Bouqs Co. has built a robust subscription service, launched its first US brick-and-mortar store and expanded into the wedding space with pre-arranged and DIY options, making it easier for couples to shop affordable flowers without sacrificing quality. For more information, visit www.bouqs.com and follow the #BouqLove on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media

Julia Young

Julia.Young@vividseats.com

