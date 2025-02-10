Crisil Coalition Greenwich Names Mizuho Best Bank for Corporate Banking in the U.S.

Mizuho ranked first, tied alongside Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Bank of America

Mizuho also wins Best Bank for Coverage for Corporates and Best Bank for Ease of Doing Business for Corporates

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced it was named best bank in the U.S. by Crisil Coalition Greenwich for Best in Corporate Banking, Best Coverage for Corporates, and Best in Ease of Doing Business for Corporates. Mizuho ranked first, tied alongside Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Bank of America for Corporate Banking and Ease of Doing Business, and tied with J.P. Morgan and Bank of America for Coverage for Corporates.

Crisil Coalition Greenwich conducted over 200 interviews, from May through November 2024, with CFOs and Treasurers at U.S.- based companies with $2 billion or more in annual revenue. Decision makers were asked about capabilities in specific areas, including breadth and depth of product offerings, quality of coverage, and business momentum.

“We appreciate this amazing response from our corporate clients in recognition of our platform and are honored to be ranked first alongside the best banks in the industry,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President & CEO of Mizuho Securities USA and Head of CIB at Mizuho Americas. “We have built a successful coverage model coupled with great product capabilities and top talent to present fully integrated offerings backed by a client-centric culture.”

Mizuho Americas was rated excellent/distinctive for effectiveness of senior management, frequency of contact, responsiveness, proactive provision of advice, coordinating product specialists, and digitizing KYC processes.

Crisil Coalition Greenwich is a leading provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics, and insights. Its award winners receive quality ratings from corporate clients that top those of competing banks by a statistically significant margin.



About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 17th largest financial institution in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2024. Mizuho’s 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.​

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking, capital markets, strategic advisory, equity research, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, and financing solutions to corporate, private equity, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 3,700 professionals, for more information visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.​

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Executive Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London

Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-4446

laura.london@mizuhogroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.