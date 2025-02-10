LM Funding America, Inc. to Participate in the “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond,” Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, February 12th at 8:30 AM EST

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO, has been invited to present at the “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond,” virtual conference hosted by Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) on Wednesday, February 12th 2025 at 8:30 AM EST.

Matthew Galinko, Research Analyst at Maxim, will sit down with companies in the digital asset ecosystem, including, Bitcoin miners, equipment providers, and corporate adopters of crypto as a treasury strategy, to discuss the evolution of the industry and its prospects in 2025 with regulatory changes expected in the months ahead.

The conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member at the link here.

About LM Funding America, Inc.

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit https://maximgrp.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Orange Group

Yujia Zhai

LMFundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

