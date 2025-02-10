PureSky Energy Welcomes Rami Khadra as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureSky Energy (PureSky), a leader in sustainable energy solutions and independent power producer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rami Khadra as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 3, 2025.

With over 15 years of leadership experience in renewable energy finance, Rami Khadra brings an impressive track record of securing capital, managing financial risk, and driving global expansion for major organizations. His expertise in building robust financial structures and his commitment to sustainable growth make him a key addition to the PureSky Energy leadership team.

Khadra joins PureSky Energy from Amp Energy, where he served as Vice President of Treasury and FP&A, overseeing key initiatives such as securing capital, optimizing funding strategies, and managing financial risks to support the company’s global expansion. Previously, he held senior treasury roles at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Nakheel, an infrastructure firm in Dubai that played a role in iconic projects such as Palm Islands off the coast of Dubai.

In his most recent role at Amp Energy, Khadra spearheaded initiatives to diversify funding sources, optimize capital structures, and navigate currency risks while driving strategic growth. At Algonquin, he played a pivotal role in driving the successful implementation of its $9.7 billion capital plan, advancing its execution while safeguarding the company’s credit rating. During his tenure at Brookfield Renewable Partners, Khadra managed liquidity for $5 billion in project-level debt, supported over $5 billion in M&A activities, and enhanced credit risk and interest rate management for an asset portfolio exceeding $24 billion.

“I am thrilled to join PureSky Energy at such a crucial time for the renewable energy industry,” said Khadra. “PureSky Energy has an outstanding track record of developing innovative projects and contributing to a sustainable energy future. I look forward to working with this talented team to optimize financial operations, drive growth, and deliver on the company’s strategic goals while maintaining and building upon the strong relationships already in place.”

Jared Donald, CEO of PureSky Energy, expressed enthusiasm for the appointment: “Rami’s extensive experience in renewable energy finance, coupled with his proven ability to navigate complex capital markets and build resilient financial strategies, aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our portfolio of projects and driving the transition to clean energy.”

As CFO, Khadra will focus on enhancing financial efficiency, optimizing the company’s capital structure, and building strong relationships with investors and stakeholders. He will also play a critical role in supporting PureSky Energy’s mission to develop community-focused solar projects and advance the renewable energy transition.

Khadra’s appointment underscores PureSky Energy’s commitment to assembling a world-class team dedicated to sustainability, innovation, and long-term success.

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with generation capacity of approximately 233MW across forty-four sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company’s mission is to make clean energy accessible and aﬀordable to local communities across the United States, while shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

