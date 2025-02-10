Catheter Precision Inc. Engages PCG Advisory to Broaden Investor Relations Strategy

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“Catheter Precision” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market, today announced its engagement with PCG Advisory, a leading investor relations, strategic communications, and digital strategies firm, to enhance investor outreach and communication efforts.

By partnering with PCG Advisory, Catheter Precision seeks to strengthen its engagement with institutional and retail investors, effectively communicate its strategic vision, and increase market awareness of its LockeT and VIVO™ technologies—two innovative devices that address key challenges in electrophysiology and vascular closure.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, commented, “As we enter the commercial phase of our mission to deliver long-term value to both shareholders and the healthcare sector, we believe LockeT and VIVO have the potential to significantly improve procedural efficiency while reducing complications and enhancing patient care. These technologies are designed to streamline workflows and better meet the needs of patients, hospitals and physicians. With key milestones ahead, a strong investor relations strategy supported by PCG Advisory will further share our story as we expand our operations.”

Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory, added, “With its proven leadership, solid sales infrastructure, and presence in the high-growth electrophysiology and vascular closure sectors, we are excited to introduce Catheter Precision to our network of investors and stakeholders. We look forward to supporting the company in broadening its investor engagement and ensuring its unique value proposition is clearly and consistently communicated to the market.”

The electrophysiology market is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2028, with increasing demand for ventricular ablation to treat life-threatening heart rhythm disorders and vascular closure solutions.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products. For more information, visit www.catheterprecision.com

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community. PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital, which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individuals, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "may," "might," "can," "could," "continue," "depends," "expect," "expand," "forecast," "intend," "predict," "plan," "rely," "should," "will," "may," "seek," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

