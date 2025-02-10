ACT-ion Raises $7.5 million in Pre-Series A Round Led by BASF Venture Capital

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT-ion Battery Technologies, a startup in the field of lithium ion battery cathode active materials (CAM), announced today the successful closing of its Pre-Series A funding round. Founded in 2019, ACT-ion has developed both an efficient and cost-effective means to produce single crystalline cathode active materials. This chemistry agnostic process addresses a critical challenge in the lithium-ion battery value chain: the need to both reduce CAM production costs and increase production throughput.

The USD 7.5 million round was led by BASF Venture Capital, with participation from Hunt Energy Enterprises, Mirae Asset Capital, Arosa Capital Management, and LG Technology Ventures. ACT-ion will use the proceeds to accelerate its innovative CAM production technology, aiming to establish an operational pilot facility by 2025, with validations from leading industry partners.

ACT-ion is the recent recipient of a R&D 100 award which recognized the Company’s innovation to overcome the complexity and cost of CAM manufacturing. ACT-ion’s continuous process generates coated single crystal CAM leading to higher performance and longer cycle life lithium-ion batteries. ACT-ion has successfully demonstrated this manufacturing platform for a variety of chemistries.

"We are excited to have the support of Pre-Series A investors who share our vision for battery materials and manufacturing," said Jin Lim, CTO and Interim CEO of ACT-ion. "This funding will allow us to bring our innovative solutions to market faster and make a meaningful impact on the global energy landscape."

“We are excited to have led this financing round and to support ACT-ion as a partner. With the market need for novel battery materials, and the processes to produce them, ACT-ion’s mission to improve CAM aligns well with BASF efforts to deliver innovation to our customers,” said Joshua Speros, Investment Manager at BASF Venture Capital.

"The domestic production of battery materials at cost will mark a significant milestone in the US CAM industry," said Lillian Shattock, Director of Private Investments at Arosa Capital Management. "We are thrilled to support ACT-ion, as we believe their technology can be a pivotal enabler of domestic CAM manufacturing."

Incubated within and spun-out of Hunt Energy Enterprises LLC, “the ACT-ion venture was developed to target the largest cost constraint within lithium batteries and thereby help enable growth for markets such as electric drones, electric vehicles and power tools,” said Victor Liu, Chairman of ACT-ion.

About ACT-ion Battery Technologies

ACT-ion Battery Technologies is a leading lithium battery cathode active material (CAM) technology company. As an advanced manufacturing technology company, ACT-ion’s rapid continuous process produces coated single crystal CAMs for lithium batteries through a novel, clean, and chemistry-agnostic process, requiring lower energy and cost. For more information, please visit www.act-ion.com.

About Hunt Energy Enterprises

Hunt Energy Enterprises is the corporate energy technology venture group within Hunt Energy Company, LP. As such, Hunt Energy Enterprises has incubated several technologies that leverage its operations and knowledge to create new energy companies and partnerships with entrepreneurs in both the conventional petroleum business and cleantech power. It is part of a larger privately-owned group of companies managed by the Ray L. Hunt family that engages in oil and gas exploration, refining, power, real estate, ranching and private equity investments. For more information, please visit www.huntenergyenterprises.com.

About BASF Venture Capital GmbH

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. BASF Venture Capital GmbH also contributes to this corporate purpose. Founded in 2001, BASF Venture Capital invests in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, India, Brazil, and Israel. Our goal is to generate new growth potential for current and future business areas of BASF by investing in innovative startups. The focus of our venture investments includes decarbonization, circular economy, Agtech, new materials, digitalization and new, disruptive business models. For more information, please visit https://www.basf.com/global/en/who-we-are/organization/group-companies/BASF_Venture-Capital

About Arosa Capital Management

Arosa Capital Management is an alternative investment manager that focuses on investments in alternative energy, traditional energy and related sectors. Founded in 2013, Arosa’s approach is rooted in rigorous fundamental analysis and deep sector expertise to invest in private and public companies as well as in credit and commodities on a cross asset basis. The focus of Arosa’s ventures strategy is investments in private companies that primarily pursue alternative, renewable, or efficient energy technologies. For more information, please visit www.arosacapital.com.

About Mirae Asset Capital

Mirae Asset Capital is a leading financial institution specializing in fostering innovation and driving new growth opportunities as a trusted financial partner. Established in 1997, the firm invests in groundbreaking ideas across sectors including AI, robotics, energy, and biotechnology. Leveraging the extensive global network of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, Mirae Asset Capital operates across key markets such as Korea, the United States, India, and China. For more information, please visit vc.miraeassetcapital.com.

About LG Technology Ventures

LG Technology Ventures is the venture capital investment arm of the LG Group. LG Technology Ventures was established in 2018 and its team consists of experienced investors, entrepreneurs, technologists, and industry domain experts. Currently, LG Technology Ventures is managing over $805 million of fund assets and invests in early-stage start-ups in artificial intelligence, mobility, advanced materials, life-sciences, next generation display, mobile, and 5G. We strive to create value for our portfolio companies by helping them develop strategic partnerships with LG Companies. For more information, please visit https://www.lgtechventures.com/.

For more information, please contact: ACT-ion Communications, Email: inquiry@act-ion.com

