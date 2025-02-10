Hill International Signs MOU with the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that the firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Under the terms of the MOU, Hill will cooperate with the Agency on the implementation of projects across a wide range of sectors, including residential construction, roads and bridges, highways, energy, airports, transit, ports, water management, and others identified by the Agency. In addition, Hill may be called on to provide workforce training and qualification enhancement, procurement assistance, monitoring and compliance, and related support. The MOU remains in force for one year.

“Rebuilding Ukraine following years of war must be a global priority,” said Peter Gaynor, CEM, Hill Vice President, Resiliency and Disaster Recovery. “Hill stands ready to work with the Agency and the people of Ukraine to achieve a sustainable, effective, and transparent recovery process.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali added: “From the reconstruction of Iraq to our support following natural disasters of all types across the U.S. and around the world, Hill excels at managing these complex, high-visibility mega-programs. I know Pete and the entire Hill team will work well with the Agency to achieve the recovery Ukraine needs today.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 4,000 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest program management firms in the world. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a GISI Consulting Group company, part of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. (GISI) family of companies. Learn more about GISI Consulting Group at www.gisi.com.

