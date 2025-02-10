Integral Metals Provides Update on 2024 Field Program at Burntwood Project

Integral Metals Advances Exploration at Burntwood Project with Comprehensive 2024 Field Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to provide an update on the field program completed in 2024 at the Burntwood Project in Manitoba. The program focused on advancing the understanding of the project's rare earth element (“REE”) potential through systematic sampling and geochemical analysis.

The Burntwood Project is a prospective syenite-carbonatite-hosted REE target located in northern Manitoba. The 2024 field program was designed to further evaluate mineralized trends identified in historical work and to explore for new zones of mineralization. Additionally, the Manitoba Geological Survey (MGS) conducted a parallel bedrock mapping program in the northwestern Burntwood Lake area, which has provided valuable geological context for ongoing exploration efforts.

The 2024 fieldwork was made possible through funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), Mitacs, and the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF). This collaborative funding support enabled Integral Metals to apply advanced exploration techniques, including geomicrobial and biogeochemical sampling, to refine mineralization models for the project.

Summary of 2024 Field Activities

Rock Sampling: A total of 442 rock samples were collected from outcrops to assess REE mineralization and alteration associated with carbonatite dikes.

Soil Sampling: 857 soil samples were collected in a grid-based pattern to evaluate geochemical dispersion and pathfinder element associations.

Biogeochemical Sampling: 109 black spruce samples were collected to test for their efficacy as indicators of REE mineralization in the region.

Geomicrobial Sampling: 860 soil samples were collected to assess microbial community signatures associated with mineralization.

The Manitoba Geological Survey’s 2024 work built upon previous mapping efforts, benefiting from improved exposure due to a 2022 forest fire. Their findings included the identification of numerous carbonatite dikes within the Burntwood syenite complex, reinforcing the area’s REE potential. The mapping also confirmed the presence of pegmatitic granite, quartz diorite, and tonalite intrusions, which will aid in refining exploration models. Furthermore, their study suggested an increase in the density and size of carbonatite intrusions in the northern portion of the complex.

Samples from the field program have been submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) for multi-element geochemical analysis, including assays for REEs, gallium, and associated pathfinder elements. The Institute for Microbial Systems and Society (IMSS) is currently preparing the soil microbial samples for sequencing. Results are expected before summer, and will guide the next phase of exploration at Burntwood, which may include geophysical surveys and drill targeting.

“We are excited about the potential of the Burntwood Project,” said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals. “This past year’s work significantly advances our understanding of the system, and we look forward to receiving assay results to refine our next steps. The Manitoba Geological Survey’s contributions have been invaluable in refining our geological model.”

Integral Metals remains committed to unlocking the value of the Burntwood Project through methodical exploration and data-driven decision-making. Further updates will be provided as assay results are received and interpreted.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Verification included a detailed review of geochemical assay certificates, field notes, and geological mapping data provided by Childs Geoscience, who conducted the reconnaissance field survey. Spot checks were performed on assay data to confirm consistency with original laboratory results and compared field observations with reported sample locations to ensure accuracy.

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company’s future plans, including the Company’s plans to focus its efforts and resources on the Kap Property and its other mineral properties.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the future plans and strategies of the Company, including that the Company will continue to focus its efforts and resources on the Kap Property.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company’s business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company’s future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company’s resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company’s current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

