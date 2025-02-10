Submit Release
Working Visit of Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Bahrain, 10 to 12 February 2025

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will make a working visit to Manama, Bahrain from 10 to 12 February 2025. This year marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Bahrain. During his visit, Minister Maliki will meet with Bahraini ministers and the overseas Singaporean community in Bahrain.

 

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.   

 

