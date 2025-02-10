Oracle Red Bull Racing and Gate.io Expand Blockchain’s Global Reach with Announcement of Multi-Year Partnership





PANAMA CITY, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate.io—a leading global cryptocurrency exchange—choose Oracle Red Bull Racing for debut partnership in Formula One.

"Oracle Red Bull Racing", the Formula One Racing team (the "Team") and an eight-time World Drivers' Championship-winning team, is proud to announce Gate.io , one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, as its exclusive Crypto Exchange Partner in a multi-year deal. This collaboration marks a major milestone in uniting two industry leaders, both recognised for their relentless pursuit of performance, innovation, and cutting-edge technology—on the racetrack and in the digital economy.

Starting from the 2025 season, Gate.io branding will feature prominently on key Team assets, including the rear wing, nose, headrest, wheel covers and chassis of the Oracle Red Bull Racing car, Team race suits, Team kit and on the helmet of four-time World Champion, Max Verstappen.

Founded in 2013, Gate.io is one of the world's earliest and most established cryptocurrency exchanges, with a user base exceeding 20 million worldwide. Over the past 12 years, Gate.io has expanded beyond trading to become a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem, driving innovation in secure digital asset trading, decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain infrastructure, venture capital investment, and Web3 technologies.

Oracle Red Bull Racing has set new standards in Formula 1, winning back-to-back championships since 2021 through engineering excellence, data-driven precision, and a relentless drive for victory. Similarly, Gate.io continues to define the future of blockchain technology, pioneering user-verifiable exchange reserves to enhance trust, transparency, and financial security in the crypto space.

This partnership is built on a shared vision for innovation and leadership. Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing relentlessly competes on the track with precision and agility, Gate.io continues to push the boundaries of blockchain infrastructure, optimizing speed, security, and scalability to support the next generation of digital finance.

Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: "We are very excited to welcome Gate.io to the Team. Gate.io are a brand that very much share Oracle Red Bull Racing's passion to exist at the forefront of technological innovation. Together, we look forward to building a more immersive and unique connection with the Team for fans around the world and to working with a likeminded partner that isn't afraid to disrupt the status quo."

Dr. Lin Han, the founder and CEO of Gate.io, said: "At Gate.io, we believe that innovation and performance go hand in hand—whether in blockchain or on the racetrack. Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing pushes the limits of engineering, we are continuously advancing blockchain technology to bring greater transparency, speed, and efficiency to digital finance. This partnership comes at a time when blockchain is moving beyond finance, and we're excited to explore new ways it can intersect with global industries like motorsport."

Through this collaboration, Gate.io aims to accelerate global blockchain adoption, leveraging Oracle Red Bull Racing's global reach and fan base to introduce digital finance, Web3, and blockchain solutions to an even broader audience.

About Gate.io

Gate.io is one of the world’s earliest and most secure cryptocurrency exchanges, leading in compliant digital asset trading since 2013. Serving over 20 million users worldwide, it is consistently ranked among the top exchanges by liquidity and trading volume. Beyond trading, Gate.io provides a full suite of financial and blockchain services, including decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3 solutions, research and analytics, venture capital investing, and startup incubation. A pioneer in user-verifiable exchange reserves, Gate.io remains committed to security, transparency, and shaping the future of digital finance.

