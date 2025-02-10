Drywood Termites Discovered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Termite Damage in Virginia Beach

Subterranean termites are not alone in Virginia Beach. The drywood termite has been discovered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The native subterranean termite isn't the only star of the show anymore.” — George Pilkington

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite, a leading pest control company in Virginia Beach, is celebrating their 25th year anniversary with a shocking discovery. The company has found evidence of drywood termites in the area, a species that is not native to Virginia Beach.Drywood termites are a type of termite that typically infest dry wood, unlike the native subterranean termite which prefers damp and moist environments. This discovery has raised concerns among homeowners and businesses in the area, as drywood termites can cause significant damage to wooden structures.According to Universal Pest & Termite, the discovery of drywood termites in Virginia Beach is a rare occurrence. The company has been providing pest control services in the area for 25 years and has never encountered this species before. This finding highlights the importance of regular termite inspections and treatments to prevent infestations and protect properties from costly damage.Universal Pest & Termite is dedicated to providing effective and environmentally-friendly pest control solutions to the residents of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, and surrounding cities. With their extensive experience and expertise, the company is well-equipped to handle the recent discovery of drywood termites in the area.As Universal Pest & Termite celebrates their 25th year anniversary, they are committed to helping homeowners and businesses in Virginia Beach protect their properties from pests, including the newly discovered drywood termites. The company urges residents to schedule termite inspections and treatments to prevent infestations and maintain the structural integrity of their properties.For more information about Universal Pest & Termite and their pest control services, please visit their website or contact them directly. The company is proud to have served the Virginia Beach community for 25 years and looks forward to continuing to provide top-notch pest control services for many more years to come.Schedule a Termite Inspection at www.universalpest.com

