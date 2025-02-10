Aerospace Floor Panel Market to Reach $953.3 Million by 2035 with a 6.1% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

The aerospace floor panel market is growing due to increasing aircraft fleet expansion, with composites dominating. Asia-Pacific leads growth, driven by rising air travel demand and fleet modernization

Rockville, MD, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, global aerospace floor panel market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 527.3 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of (2025 to 2035).

One of the major drivers of the aerospace floor panel market is the increasing demand for aircraft in various sectors. Airlines are expanding their capabilities and getting their place back. For that, they mostly need high-quality floor panels equipped with all their requirements of stringent safety and performance standards.

Modernization movements are also creating more efficient, healthier, and more comfortable lives for passengers by adapting aeronautical materials in older planes. Innovation in light and durable composites further stimulates that demand because such materials enhance overall aircraft performance.

Regulatory compliance also plays a great part because new safety criteria require new floor panel designs. Besides, the prevalence of sustainability changes has pushed manufacturers to make environmentally friendly materials to help airlines in reducing their effect on the environment.

The global aerospace floor panel market is projected to grow at 1% CAGR and reach US$ 953.3 million by 2035.

“Increasing aircraft number, adoption across various sectors, and technological advancements will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Aerospace Floor Panel Market:

Key industry participants like Aernnova Aerospace; Airbus; Alenia Aeronautica; Boeing; FACC AG; GKN Aerospace; Honeywell Aerospace; Meggitt PLC; Northrop Grumman; Safran; Spirit AeroSystems; Triumph Group; Zodiac Aerospace; Other Prominent Players. are driving the aerospace floor panel industry.

Market Development

Global Aerospace floor panel market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

For example, on May 2024, in collaboration with SHD, JCB Aero has developed a floorboard panel system for the aircraft interior that offers a substantial weight reduction.

Aerospace Floor Panel Industry News:

Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW), Airbus's competence centre for passenger-to-freighter conversions (P2F), lightweight components, and cabin systems, reached a historic milestone in December 2024 by producing six million lightweight panels at its Dresden and Kodersdorf facilities in Görlitz.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Aerospace floor panel market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business Jets, Regional Aircraft), By End-User (OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), Aftermarket), By Material Type (Aluminum, Composite Materials, Others) and by across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

