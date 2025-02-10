Strategic vision for Ukraine’s green transition: paving the path through collaboration with Sweden

Current situation in Ukraine

Despite the ongoing war with Russia, which necessitates that defense remains Ukraine’s top priority, there is also a critical need to invest in areas such as the green transition – a shift toward a sustainable, low-carbon economy through renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate resilience measures.

This approach supports immediate economic resilience while laying the foundation for a robust and sustainable post-war recovery. By integrating green strategies now, Ukraine will continue to attract international support and investments, create jobs, and reduce its dependency on fossil fuels, thereby enhancing national security.

Even during wartime, there is an unprecedented opportunity to transform economic vulnerabilities into strengths, paving the way for a modernized, sustainable economy. By seizing this moment, Ukraine can emerge from the war poised for long-term growth and sustainability leadership in the region.

In line with this vision, significant progress has been made with the adoption of the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) and other essential legislation, establishing a general framework for the country’s climate policy. Currently, Ukraine is developing a comprehensive long-term low-emission development strategy. The GTO plays a critical role in supporting the government with the effective implementation of the National Energy and Climate Plan, the Climate Law, and other strategic documents linked to green transition.

This context set the stage for recent engagements in Sweden, where a shared commitment to advancing Ukraine’s sustainable development was evident, foreshadowing the potential for profound positive impacts on Ukraine’s recovery journey.

Swedish and Ukrainian climate councils meet to explore future collaboration

During a meeting with GTO members, Åsa Persson, Chair of the Swedish Climate Policy Council and Research Director and Deputy Director at SEI, together with Ola Alterå, the Council’s Chief of Staff, highlighted the benefits of expanding international collaboration. Alterå stressed the value of utilizing Sweden’s experience in climate policy to help Ukraine achieve its goals. Meanwhile, Persson expressed admiration for Ukraine’s ambitious plans and encouraged ongoing dialogue to address the country’s unique needs.

“Our engagements with SEI are a strategic move to integrate advanced European expertise into Ukraine’s reform processes. By learning from Sweden’s successful sustainability strategies, we can effectively support the transformation of high-emission sectors such as agriculture, energy and heavy industry,” stated Mykola Shlapak, the GTO Member and General Manager on Climate Change.