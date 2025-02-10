Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,883 in the last 365 days.

The economics of soil organic carbon: multi-benefits from sustainable land management for smallholders in Western Kenya

This study examines the economic impact of adopting SLM practices—specifically Conservation Agriculture (CA) and Integrated Soil Fertility Management (ISFM)—on household income and carbon sequestration potential among smallholder farmers in Siaya County, Western Kenya.

The farming system in Western Kenya is primarily small-scale subsistence agriculture, characterized by low inputs and yields, leading to rapid soil fertility loss and degradation. This decline in soil quality negatively impacts food production and income security. Healthy soils are essential not only for agriculture but also for carbon sequestration, as they store more carbon than all terrestrial vegetation combined.

Sustainable Land Management (SLM) practices have gained attention for their potential to enhance soil organic carbon (SOC) sequestration, contributing to climate change mitigation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The economics of soil organic carbon: multi-benefits from sustainable land management for smallholders in Western Kenya

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more