The economics of soil organic carbon: multi-benefits from sustainable land management for smallholders in Western Kenya

This study examines the economic impact of adopting SLM practices—specifically Conservation Agriculture (CA) and Integrated Soil Fertility Management (ISFM)—on household income and carbon sequestration potential among smallholder farmers in Siaya County, Western Kenya.

The farming system in Western Kenya is primarily small-scale subsistence agriculture, characterized by low inputs and yields, leading to rapid soil fertility loss and degradation. This decline in soil quality negatively impacts food production and income security. Healthy soils are essential not only for agriculture but also for carbon sequestration, as they store more carbon than all terrestrial vegetation combined.

Sustainable Land Management (SLM) practices have gained attention for their potential to enhance soil organic carbon (SOC) sequestration, contributing to climate change mitigation.