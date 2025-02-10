With No Competing Offers, Beacon Roofing’s Board Stalls and Misleads

Beacon Insiders Recently Sold Shares Well Below Offer Price, Undermining Beacon’s Case Against QXO

QXO Calls on Beacon Roofing to Let Shareholders Decide on QXO’s $124.25 All-Cash Offer

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) today released a letter to Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. shareholders regarding its $124.25 per share all-cash offer, addressing misrepresentations in Beacon’s recent 14D-9 filing.

Dear Beacon Shareholders,

We seek to set the record straight on some of the numerous misleading statements in Beacon’s recent communications.

1. QXO’s Offer to Acquire Beacon Roofing Supply is Highly Compelling and at a Significant Premium to Beacon’s Unaffected Share Price



In evaluating QXO’s offer, Beacon conveniently ignores that its share price reflects our acquisition interest following the Wall Street Journal’s November 18, 2024 report. That day, Beacon’s stock rose 9.9%, compared to a 0.4% increase in the S&P 500. Yet, Beacon compares QXO’s offer to share price metrics as of January 14, 2025—a misleading approach that distorts expectations of Beacon’s standalone value.

A more appropriate analysis shows that QXO’s offer represents:

A 37% premium to Beacon’s 90-day unaffected VWAP of $91.02 per share as of November 15, 2024;

A 26% premium to Beacon’s unaffected spot price of $98.75 per share as of November 15, 2024; and

A higher price than Beacon’s stock has ever traded.



Indeed, Beacon acknowledges that November 15, 2024 is a significant date, referencing stock performance “from January 2, 2020 to November 15, 2024 (the last trading day before rumors surfaced).”



Moreover, since November 15, 2024, Beacon’s Building Products Proxy Peers have lost 10.5% in value1, making QXO’s offer even more compelling:

A 41% premium to an implied spot share price of $88.42; and

A 52% premium to the peer-adjusted 90-day VWAP of $81.502.

2. Data Indicates that Beacon Will Miss its Margin Targets. The Board’s Claim of Strong Performance is Flawed



Beacon’s Board touts cherry-picked historical performance, painting a misleading picture of its track record. Consensus analysts’ estimates indicate that Beacon will miss all margin targets under its “Ambition 2025” plan. Further, Beacon’s revenue growth largely stems from extraordinary inflation and inorganic growth between 2022 and 2024. From 2019 through LTM September 2024, Beacon’s 7.7% revenue CAGR is the lowest of its peer group and well below the peer median of 12.1%3.

Despite setting un ambitious “Ambition 2025” targets, consensus analysts’ estimates indicate that Beacon will:

Miss its 2025 Gross Margin target by 130 basis points;

Miss its 2025 EBITDA Margin target by 114 basis points; and

Deliver EBITDA margins 20bps lower in 2025 than when the “Ambition 2025” plan was introduced4.



Furthermore, Beacon’s claims of superior stock performance are easily debunked. Over the past five years, Beacon’s total shareholder return has trailed its Building Products Proxy Peers by 86% and trailed those peers by 140% since CEO Julian Francis took over as CEO in August 20195.

3. QXO’s Offer Represents a 3.0x Premium to Beacon’s Historical Multiple



Beacon’s lackluster operational performance and relative share price underperformance are reflected in its enterprise value to next-twelve-months EBITDA multiple, which has remained rangebound at an average of 8.1x over the past three years. Meanwhile, its valuation gap relative to its Building Products Proxy Peers widened by 1.3x6 over the same period.





Since Beacon has not closed the valuation multiple gap despite implementing “Ambition 2025,” reporting supposedly strong results and stock markets nearing all-time highs, we urge shareholders to decide if the current management and Board are the right team to create value for shareholders. QXO’s proposal provides a 3.0x premium to Beacon’s average historical next-twelve-months EBITDA multiple7, providing substantial immediate cash-certain value to shareholders.



4. If Beacon is Truly Confident in its Future, it Should Release its Projections Today



Beacon’s upcoming financial projections for its March Investor Day warrant skepticism. Management itself acknowledged in its filings that its upcoming 2028 targets are "ambitious," implying they may not be realistic. Beacon has already fallen short of some "Ambition 2025" goals. Adding to the skepticism, its decision to announce the Investor Day came only days after QXO disclosed its plan to go directly to shareholders.

Further, these newly constructed projections will not be revealed for another month—more than three months after Beacon’s Board first rejected QXO‘s offer. Why the delay? What is Beacon formulating in the interim? If the company had strong, credible projections, there would be no reason for such a drawn-out disclosure process.

5. Actions Speak Louder than Words: Beacon Insiders Recently Sold Shares at Prices Far Below QXO’s Offer



Since early 2024, Beacon’s Chairman and CEO have sold a significant percentage of their shares at prices well below QXO’s $124.25 per share offer:

Chairman Stuart Randle sold 20.9% of his shares at $94.80 8 ;

; CEO Julian Francis sold 9.8% of his shares at $97.91 9 ;

; CD&R, arguably the most sophisticated financial sponsor in the distribution space, exited its position in Beacon at $83.16 per share.



If Beacon’s future is so bright under current management, why are insiders selling shares sharply below QXO’s offer price?

Additionally, Beacon’s Board and management collectively own only 1.3% of outstanding10 shares, signaling a lack of alignment with shareholder interests and demonstrating their lack of confidence in Beacon’s standalone prospects.

6. Beacon’s Own Filings Suggest that No Actionable Competing Offer Exists



Beacon’s recent filings indicate no viable third-party alternative to QXO’s premium offer. Beacon’s 14D-9 filing has not disclosed any competing offers, or even a single NDA being signed.



Interestingly, on December 2, 2024, representatives of J.P. Morgan explicitly informed representatives of Morgan Stanley that they had been authorized to approach other potential suitors for Beacon. QXO’s letter to Beacon sent on the following day stated this clearly, yet Beacon made no effort to dispute this until two months later, on February 6, 2025.

QXO’s offer is clear, compelling and in shareholders’ best interest. It is time for Beacon’s Board to stop obstructing shareholders and let them decide their own financial future.

QXO's tender offer for all of Beacon’s outstanding common stock will be effective until 12:00 midnight (New York City time) at the end of February 24, 2025, and QXO is prepared to complete the acquisition shortly after the tender expires, subject to the terms of the offer. The transaction is not subject to any financing conditions or due diligence conditions, and QXO expects that the waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and the Canadian Competition Act will have expired or been waived by the time the tender offer expires.

1 Market data as of February 7, 2025. Average of building products subset of the peer list presented in Beacon’s April 2024 Proxy Statement; includes: Builders FirstSource, Boise Cascade, GMS, Pool Corp, SiteOne, WATSCO, Wesco (“Building Products Proxy Peers”)

2 Based on Beacon’s unaffected share price as of November 15, 2024 and the average share price performance since November 15, 2024 for the Building Products Proxy Peers

3 Reported revenues for Beacon and Building Products Proxy Peers

4 Based on median 2025E Wall Street research estimates, sourced from Capital IQ as of February 7, 2025

5 Market data as of November 15, 2024. Total shareholder return reflects stock price performance adjusted for cash dividends paid, stock splits, rights offerings and spin-offs during the period

6 As per Capital IQ as of November 15, 2024

7 As of November 15, 2024; next-twelve-months EBITDA calculated using calendarized annual broker EBITDA estimates for Beacon

8 As per Mr. Randle’s Form 4 filed with the SEC on May 28, 2024. According to Mr. Randle’s Form 4, this sale was not made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan or to pay any exercise price or tax liability incident to the receipt, exercise or vesting of equity awards.

9 As per Mr. Francis’s Form 4 filed with the SEC on May 22, 2024. According to Mr. Francis’s Form 4, this sale was not made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan or to pay any exercise price or tax liability incident to the receipt, exercise or vesting of equity awards.

10 As per Schedule 14D-9 filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5854092c-16b2-41c5-918c-3c0e68bd5705

Beacon's Multiple Has Been Rangebound Over the Past Three Years Enterprise Value /Next-Twelve EBITDA, Last 3 Years Prior to November 15, 2024

