Hain Celestial Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strong Operating Cash Flow and Reduction in Debt; Positioned to Pivot to Growth in Back Half
Exploring Strategic Options for Personal Care Category

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

“Despite challenges in the quarter, we generated strong operating cash flow and further reduced debt. We drove sequential improvement in baby & kids and in our largest category, meal prep. However, sales growth in the quarter was hindered by poor in-store performance in snacks, driven by marketing and promotion effectiveness, and supply chain challenges, both of which we have already taken steps to address. We are confident that the actions taken, combined with promotional timing shifts, confirmed distribution gains, and full infant formula supply, will drive organic net sales growth in the second half of the year," said Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial President and CEO.

Davidson continued, “The significant progress we have made towards stabilizing our personal care business is driving sequential improvement in gross margin and in sales trends in our core channels of natural and e-commerce. With the goal of further advancing the Focus pillar of our Hain Reimagined strategy and concentrating our portfolio on better-for-you food & beverages, we are exploring strategic options for our personal care business. We believe this is the best path to focus the organization, simplify our business, and create long-term value for shareholders.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS*

Summary of Fiscal Second Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

  • Net sales were $411 million, down 9% year-over-year.
    • Organic net sales, defined as net sales adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories, decreased 7% compared to the prior year period.
      • The decrease in organic net sales was comprised of a 5-point decrease in volume/mix and a 2-point decrease in price.
  • Gross profit margin was 22.7%, a 20-basis point increase from the prior year period.
    • Adjusted gross profit margin was 22.9%, a 60-basis point decrease from the prior year period.
  • Net loss was $104 million compared to net loss of $14 million in the prior year period.
    • Net loss included aggregate non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges of $107 million related to U.S. goodwill and personal care intangible assets.
    • Adjusted net income was $8 million, compared to adjusted net income of $11 million in the prior year period.
  • Net loss margin was (25.3%), as compared to net loss margin of (3.0%) in the prior year period.
    • Adjusted net income margin was 1.8%, as compared to adjusted net income margin of 2.4% in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $38 million compared to $47 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.2%, compared to 10.4% in the prior year period.
  • Loss per diluted share was $1.15 compared to loss per diluted share of $0.15 in the prior year period.
    • Adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.08 compared to adjusted EPS of $0.12 in the prior year period.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Net cash provided by operating activities in the fiscal second quarter was $31 million compared to $21 million in the prior year period.
  • Free cash flow was $25 million in the fiscal second quarter compared to $15 million in the prior year period.
  • Total debt at the end of the fiscal second quarter was $729 million down from $744 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.
  • Net debt at the end of the fiscal second quarter was $672 million compared to $690 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.
  • The company ended the second quarter with a net secured leverage ratio of 4.1x as calculated under our amended credit agreement.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

  Net Sales
  Q2 FY25 Q2 FY25 YTD
  $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact¹ FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact¹ FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y
North America 229 -14% -5% -0% -9% 460 -13% -5% -0% -8%
International 182 -2% -0% 2% -4% 346 -2% -0% 2% -4%
                     
Total 411 -9% -3% 1% -7% 806 -8% -3% 1% -6%
* May not add due to rounding
¹ Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® snacks brands and Queen Helene® personal care brand), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.


North America

The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decrease was 9% year-over-year, driven primarily by lower sales in snacks due to in-store marketing activation and promotion effectiveness as well as by lower sales in personal care.

Segment gross profit in the fiscal second quarter was $57 million, a decrease of 8% from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $58 million, a decrease of 13% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 24.8%, a 170-basis point increase from the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin was 25.2%, a 40-basis point increase from the prior year period. The increases were driven by productivity, partially offset by pricing due to higher trade spend on promotional activities and efforts to execute winning portfolio actions.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter was $25 million compared to $31 million in the prior year period. The decrease was driven primarily by pricing and deleverage on lower volume, partially offset by productivity. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.0% compared to 11.7% in the prior year period.

International

The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline was 4% year-over-year, due primarily to lower sales in meal prep and short-term service challenges.

Segment gross profit in the fiscal second quarter was $37 million, a 9% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was also $37 million, a decrease of 9% from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 20.0%, a 150- and 160-basis point decrease from the prior year period, respectively. The decrease in each case was primarily due to inflation, deleverage on lower volumes and mix, partially offset by productivity.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter was $23 million, a decrease of 13% versus the prior year period, as deleverage on lower volume and product mix more than offset productivity. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.4%, a 160-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

CATEGORY HIGHLIGHTS

  Net Sales
  Q2 FY25 Q2 FY25 YTD
  $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact¹ FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact¹ FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y
Snacks 90 -21% -8% -0% -13% 189 -18% -7% -0% -11%
Baby & Kids 62 -0% -1% 1% -1% 122 -1% -1% 1% -2%
Beverages 70 -4% 0% -0% -3% 126 -2% 0% 0% -2%
Meal Prep 178 -2% -0% 2% -4% 337 -3% -0% 2% -4%
Personal Care 13 -47% -8% -0% -38% 31 -35% -10% -0% -24%
                     
Total 411 -9% -3% 1% -7% 806 -8% -3% 1% -6%
* May not add due to rounding
¹ Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® snacks brands and Queen Helene® personal care brand), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.


Snacks

The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline of 13% year-over-year was driven by in-store marketing activation and promotion effectiveness.

Baby & Kids

The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline of 1% year-over-year represented an improvement from the fiscal first quarter year-over-year decline of 3% as we regained supply of infant formula in all formulations and sizes. This was offset by the impact of SKU simplification driven by the shift to baby food pouches in the U.S.

Beverages

Fiscal second quarter organic net sales were down 3% year-over-year, on supply chain ingredient challenges in tea, which have since been resolved, as well as channel mix in non-dairy beverage in Europe.

Meal Prep

The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline of 4% year-over-year represented an improvement from the fiscal first quarter decline of 5%. The decline was driven primarily by short-term softness in private label spreads & drizzles, partially offset by growth in yogurt and continued strong growth in the soup brands in both regions.

Personal Care

The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline was 38% year-over-year, driven primarily by the impact of SKU simplification initiatives as we continue to focus on the execution of our stabilization plan.

FISCAL 2025 GUIDANCE*

“Commercial execution and supply chain challenges drove second quarter results that were below our expectations. We have already taken steps to address these challenges and remain focused on disciplined execution. Recent distribution wins and the recovery of our infant formula supply bolster our belief that we are well positioned to pivot to growth in the back half of the year, however given performance to date and the challenging macroeconomic backdrop we are adjusting our full year outlook,” stated Lee Boyce, CFO.

The company is revising guidance for fiscal 2025 as follows:

  • Organic net sales growth is expected to be down 2 to 4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be flat year-over-year.
  • Gross margin is expected to increase by at least 90 basis points.
  • Free cash flow is expected to be at least $60 million.

    * The forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this section are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include certain litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its results and business outlook. The live webcast and accompanying presentation are available under the Investors section of the company’s corporate website at www.hain.com. Investors and analysts can access the live call by dialing 800-715-9871 or 646-307-1963. The conference ID is 5099081. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A replay of the call will be available approximately shortly after the conclusion of the live call through Monday, February 17, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 800-770-2030 or 609-800-9909 and referencing the conference access ID: 5099081.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley’s® Jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition, including statements related to our ability to expand margins, improve net working capital, reduce debt and improve leverage; our strategic initiatives and business strategy, including statements related to Hain Reimagined, our Hain Reimagined goals and our personal care business; our supply of products contracted for with our contract manufacturers, including infant formula; our supply chain, including the availability and pricing of raw materials; our productivity pipeline; our brand portfolio; and pricing actions and product performance.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation, including with respect to freight and other distribution costs; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; reliance on independent distributors; risks associated with operating internationally; the availability of organic ingredients; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; risks associated with geopolitical conflicts or events; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; our ability to attract and retain highly skilled people; risks related to tax matters, including changes in tax policy, tariffs, or import and export controls; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; the reputation of our company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; foreign currency exchange risk; general economic conditions; compliance with our credit agreement; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; the impact of climate change and related disclosure regulations; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; pending and future litigation, including litigation relating to Earth’s Best® baby food products; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; compliance with data privacy laws; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, organic net sales; adjusted gross profit and its related margin; adjusted operating income and its related margin; adjusted net income and its related margin; diluted net income per common share, as adjusted; adjusted EBITDA and its related margin; free cash flow; and net debt. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Organic net sales: net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories and foreign exchange. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories, the net sales of a divested business, discontinued brand or exited product category are excluded from all periods. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of foreign exchange, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year.
  • Adjusted gross profit and its related margin: gross profit, before plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, and other costs.
  • Adjusted operating income and its related margin: operating loss before certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, goodwill impairment, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment and other costs.
  • Adjusted net income and its related margin and diluted net income per common share, as adjusted: net loss, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, goodwill impairment, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment, unrealized currency (gains) losses and other costs, and the related tax effects of such adjustments.
  • Adjusted EBITDA and its related margin: net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency gains, certain litigation and related costs, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, transaction and integration costs, net, goodwill impairment, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment and other adjustments.
  • Free cash flow: net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.
  • Net debt: total debt less cash and cash equivalents.

We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. We provide:

  • Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, discontinued brands, and exited product categories and foreign exchange, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.
  • Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our Company and companies in our industry.
  • Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.
  • Net debt as a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

We discuss the Company’s net secured leverage ratio as calculated under our credit agreement as a measure of our financial condition, liquidity and compliance with our credit agreement. For a description of the material terms of our credit agreement and risks of non-compliance with our credit agreement, see “Liquidity and Capital Resources” under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Alexis Tessier
Investor.Relations@hain.com

Media Contact:
Jen Davis
Jen.Davis@hain.com

 
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
                 
    Second Quarter   Second Quarter Year to Date
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
                 
Net sales   $ 411,485     $ 454,100     $ 806,081     $ 879,129  
Cost of sales     318,033       351,885       631,019       692,971  
Gross profit     93,452       102,215       175,062       186,158  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     70,155       73,952       141,483       151,121  
Goodwill impairment     91,267       -       91,267       -  
Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment     17,986       20,666       18,017       21,360  
Productivity and transformation costs     4,190       6,869       9,208       13,272  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     1,753       1,509       3,933       3,464  
Operating loss     (91,899 )     (781 )     (88,846 )     (3,059 )
Interest and other financing expense, net     12,800       16,138       26,546       29,382  
Other (income) expense, net     (4,040 )     (42 )     1,252       (307 )
Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees     (100,659 )     (16,877 )     (116,644 )     (32,134 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     2,728       (4,249 )     6,251       (9,628 )
Equity in net loss of equity-method investees     588       907       743       1,405  
Net loss   $ (103,975 )   $ (13,535 )   $ (123,638 )   $ (23,911 )
                 
Net loss per common share:                
Basic   $ (1.15 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (1.37 )   $ (0.27 )
Diluted   $ (1.15 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (1.37 )   $ (0.27 )
                 
Shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share:                
Basic     90,132       89,811       89,997       89,661  
Diluted     90,132       89,811       89,997       89,661  


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited and in thousands)
         
    December 31, 2024   June 30, 2024
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 56,200     $ 54,307  
Accounts receivable, net     178,312       179,190  
Inventories     260,525       274,128  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     53,450       49,434  
Total current assets     548,487       557,059  
Property, plant and equipment, net     250,735       261,730  
Goodwill     825,624       929,304  
Trademarks and other intangible assets, net     223,652       244,799  
Investments and joint ventures     6,922       10,228  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     80,726       86,634  
Other assets     24,397       27,794  
Total assets   $ 1,960,543     $ 2,117,548  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 198,541     $ 188,220  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     83,168       85,714  
Current portion of long-term debt     7,564       7,569  
Total current liabilities     289,273       281,503  
Long-term debt, less current portion     721,076       736,523  
Deferred income taxes     45,571       47,826  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion     74,817       80,863  
Other noncurrent liabilities     25,073       27,920  
Total liabilities     1,155,810       1,174,635  
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock     1,124       1,119  
Additional paid-in capital     1,236,702       1,230,253  
Retained earnings     453,881       577,519  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (156,983 )     (137,245 )
      1,534,724       1,671,646  
Less: Treasury stock     (729,991 )     (728,733 )
Total stockholders' equity     804,733       942,913  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,960,543     $ 2,117,548  


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited and in thousands)
                 
    Second Quarter   Second Quarter Year to Date
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net loss   $ (103,975 )   $ (13,535 )   $ (123,638 )   $ (23,911 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities                
Depreciation and amortization     11,020       11,197       22,447       23,502  
Deferred income taxes     (445 )     (5,522 )     (1,116 )     (16,791 )
Equity in net loss of equity-method investees     588       907       743       1,405  
Stock-based compensation, net     3,573       3,376       6,449       7,118  
Goodwill impairment     91,267             91,267        
Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment     17,986       20,666       18,017       21,360  
(Gain) loss on sale of assets     (1,626 )           2,308       62  
Other non-cash items, net     (1,583 )     1,521       (498 )     965  
Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     2,467       (29,497 )     (1,459 )     (30,647 )
Inventories     1,691       22,589       3,973       15,166  
Other current assets     (5,211 )     (3,879 )     (7,682 )     4,882  
Other assets and liabilities     (669 )     622       (90 )     (2,576 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     15,822       12,210       9,397       34,150  
Net cash provided by operating activities     30,905       20,655       20,118       34,685  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (6,382 )     (5,829 )     (12,139 )     (12,735 )
Investments and joint ventures, net     2,570             2,570        
Proceeds from sale of assets     1,701       75       13,767       1,332  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (2,111 )     (5,754 )     4,198       (11,403 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility     50,000       76,000       109,000       122,000  
Repayments under bank revolving credit facility     (60,000 )     (80,000 )     (121,000 )     (137,000 )
Repayments under term loan     (1,875 )     (1,875 )     (3,750 )     (3,750 )
Payments of other debt, net     (21 )     (20 )     (42 )     (3,854 )
Employee shares withheld for taxes     (956 )     (614 )     (1,258 )     (1,489 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (12,852 )     (6,509 )     (17,050 )     (24,093 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     (16,595 )     7,000       (5,373 )     1,119  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (653 )     15,392       1,893       308  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     56,853       38,280       54,307       53,364  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 56,200     $ 53,672     $ 56,200     $ 53,672  


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
                 
    North America   International   Corporate/Other   Hain Consolidated
Net Sales                
Net sales – Q2 FY25   $ 229,289     $ 182,196     $     $ 411,485  
Net sales – Q2 FY24   $ 267,671     $ 186,429     $     $ 454,100  
% change – FY25 net sales vs. FY24 net sales     (14.3 )%     (2.3 )%         (9.4 )%
                 
Gross Profit                
Q2 FY25                
Gross profit   $ 56,926     $ 36,526     $     $ 93,452  
Non-GAAP adjustments(1)     858       -             858  
Adjusted gross profit   $ 57,784     $ 36,526     $     $ 94,310  
% change – FY25 gross profit vs. FY24 gross profit     (8.2 )%     (9.2 )%         (8.6 )%
% change – FY25 adjusted gross profit vs. FY24 adjusted gross profit     (13.0 )%     (9.5 )%         (11.7 )%
Gross margin     24.8 %     20.0 %         22.7 %
Adjusted gross margin     25.2 %     20.0 %         22.9 %
                 
Q2 FY24                
Gross profit   $ 61,982     $ 40,233     $     $ 102,215  
Non-GAAP adjustments(1)     4,431       125             4,556  
Adjusted gross profit   $ 66,413     $ 40,358     $     $ 106,771  
Gross margin     23.2 %     21.6 %         22.5 %
Adjusted gross margin     24.8 %     21.6 %         23.5 %
                 
Adjusted EBITDA                
Q2 FY25                
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 25,307     $ 22,526     $ (9,940 )   $ 37,893  
% change – FY25 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY24 adjusted EBITDA     (18.9 )%     (13.3 )%     1.2 %     (19.6 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin     11.0 %     12.4 %         9.2 %
                 
Q2 FY24                
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 31,218     $ 25,969     $ (10,061 )   $ 47,126  
Adjusted EBITDA margin     11.7 %     13.9 %         10.4 %
                 
(1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share"


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
                 
    North America   International   Corporate/Other   Hain Consolidated
Net Sales                
Net sales – Q2 FY25 YTD   $ 460,429     $ 345,652     $     $ 806,081  
Net sales – Q2 FY24 YTD   $ 527,725     $ 351,404     $     $ 879,129  
% change – FY25 net sales vs. FY24 net sales     (12.8 )%     (1.6 )%         (8.3 )%
                 
Gross Profit                
Q2 FY25 YTD                
Gross profit   $ 104,210     $ 70,852     $     $ 175,062  
Non-GAAP adjustments(1)     1,187                   1,187  
Adjusted gross profit   $ 105,397     $ 70,852     $     $ 176,249  
% change – FY25 gross profit vs. FY24 gross profit     (7.7 )%     (3.3 )%         (6.0 )%
% change – FY25 adjusted gross profit vs. FY24 adjusted gross profit     (12.6 )%     (3.5 )%         (9.2 )%
Gross margin     22.6 %     20.5 %         21.7 %
Adjusted gross margin     22.9 %     20.5 %         21.9 %
                 
Q2 FY24 YTD                
Gross profit   $ 112,878     $ 73,280     $     $ 186,158  
Non-GAAP adjustments(1)     7,751       125             7,876  
Adjusted gross profit   $ 120,629     $ 73,405     $     $ 194,034  
Gross margin     21.4 %     20.9 %         21.2 %
Adjusted gross margin     22.9 %     20.9 %         22.1 %
                 
Adjusted EBITDA                
Q2 FY25 YTD                
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 37,766     $ 42,896     $ (20,394 )   $ 60,268  
% change – FY25 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY24 adjusted EBITDA     (24.4 )%     (1.2 )%     7.9 %     (15.4 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin     8.2 %     12.4 %         7.5 %
                 
Q2 FY24 YTD                
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 49,945     $ 43,407     $ (22,136 )   $ 71,216  
Adjusted EBITDA margin     9.5 %     12.4 %         8.1 %
                 
(1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share"


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
                 
Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted:            
    Second Quarter   Second Quarter Year to Date
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
Gross profit, GAAP   $ 93,452     $ 102,215     $ 175,062     $ 186,158  
Adjustments to Cost of sales:                
Plant closure related costs, net     858       2,302       1,187       5,622  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net     -       811       -       811  
Other     -       1,443       -       1,443  
Gross profit, as adjusted   $ 94,310     $ 106,771     $ 176,249     $ 194,034  
                 
Reconciliation of Operating Loss, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted:        
    Second Quarter   Second Quarter Year to Date
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
Operating loss, GAAP   $ (91,899 )   $ (781 )   $ (88,846 )   $ (3,059 )
Adjustments to Cost of sales:                
Plant closure related costs, net     858       2,302       1,187       5,622  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net     -       811       -       811  
Other     -       1,443       -       1,443  
                 
Adjustments to Operating expenses(a):                
Goodwill impairment     91,267       -       91,267       -  
Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment     17,986       20,666       18,017       21,360  
Productivity and transformation costs     4,190       6,869       9,208       13,272  
Certain litigation expenses, net(b)     1,020       2,091       1,847       3,615  
Plant closure related costs, net     -       -       47       (53 )
Transaction and integration costs, net     (105 )     109       (423 )     227  
Operating income, as adjusted   $ 23,317     $ 33,510     $ 32,304     $ 43,238  
                 
Reconciliation of Net Loss, GAAP to Net Income, as Adjusted:            
    Second Quarter   Second Quarter Year to Date
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
Net loss, GAAP   $ (103,975 )   $ (13,535 )   $ (123,638 )   $ (23,911 )
Adjustments to Cost of sales:                
Plant closure related costs, net     858       2,302       1,187       5,622  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net           811             811  
Other           1,443             1,443  
                 
Adjustments to Operating expenses(a):                
Goodwill impairment     91,267             91,267        
Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment     17,986       20,666       18,017       21,360  
Productivity and transformation costs     4,190       6,869       9,208       13,272  
Certain litigation expenses, net(b)     1,020       2,091       1,847       3,615  
Plant closure related costs, net                 47       (53 )
Transaction and integration costs, net     (105 )     109       (423 )     227  
                 
Adjustments to Interest and other expense, net(c):                
(Gain) loss on sale of assets     (1,626 )           2,308       62  
Unrealized currency (gains) losses     (1,624 )     950       (430 )     154  
                 
Adjustments to Provision (benefit) for income taxes:                
Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments     (485 )     (10,807 )     4,308       (15,233 )
Net income, as adjusted   $ 7,506     $ 10,899     $ 3,698     $ 7,369  
Net loss margin     (25.3 )%     (3.0 )%     (15.3 )%     (2.7 )%
Adjusted net income margin     1.8 %     2.4 %     0.5 %     0.8 %
                 
Diluted shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share:     90,132       89,811       89,997       89,661  
Diluted shares used in the calculation of adjusted net income per common share:     90,392       90,453       90,233       90,103  
                 
Diluted net loss per common share, GAAP   $ (1.15 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (1.37 )   $ (0.27 )
Diluted net income per common share, as adjusted   $ 0.08     $ 0.12     $ 0.04     $ 0.08  
                 
(a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, goodwill impairment, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment and productivity and transformation costs.
(b) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.
(c) Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency (gains) losses, (gain) loss on sale of assets and other expense, net.


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
             
Q2 FY25   North America   International   Hain Consolidated
Net sales   $ 229,289     $ 182,196     $ 411,485  
Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories     4,424       133       4,557  
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange     (758 )     3,833       3,075  
Organic net sales   $ 225,623     $ 178,230     $ 403,853  
             
Q2 FY24            
Net sales   $ 267,671     $ 186,429     $ 454,100  
Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories     20,575       295       20,870  
Organic net sales   $ 247,096     $ 186,134     $ 433,230  
             
Net sales decline     (14.3 )%     (2.3 )%     (9.4 )%
Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories     (5.3 )%     (0.2 )%     (3.3 )%
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange     (0.3 )%     2.1 %     0.7 %
Organic net sales decline     (8.7 )%     (4.2 )%     (6.8 )%
             
Q2 FY25 YTD   North America   International   Hain Consolidated
Net sales   $ 460,429     $ 345,652     $ 806,081  
Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories     12,534       351       12,885  
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange     (1,287 )     7,668       6,381  
Organic net sales   $ 449,182     $ 337,633     $ 786,815  
             
Q2 FY24 YTD            
Net sales   $ 527,725     $ 351,404     $ 879,129  
Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories     41,548       771       42,319  
Organic net sales   $ 486,177     $ 350,633     $ 836,810  
             
Net sales decline     (12.8 )%     (1.6 )%     (8.3 )%
Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories     (5.0 )%     (0.1 )%     (3.0 )%
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange     (0.2 )%     2.2 %     0.7 %
Organic net sales decline     (7.6 )%     (3.7 )%     (6.0 )%


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Organic Net Sales Growth by Category
(unaudited and in thousands)
                         
Q2 FY25   Snacks   Baby & Kids   Beverages   Meal Prep   Personal Care Hain Consolidated
Net sales   $ 89,707     $ 61,561     $ 69,814     $ 177,653     $ 12,750     $ 411,485  
Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories     485       93             2,388       1,591       4,557  
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange     (101 )     714       (243 )     2,818       (113 )     3,075  
Organic net sales   $ 89,323     $ 60,754     $ 70,057     $ 172,447     $ 11,272     $ 403,853  
                         
Q2 FY24                        
Net sales   $ 113,873     $ 61,613     $ 72,584     $ 182,133     $ 23,897     $ 454,100  
Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories     11,394       476             3,245       5,755       20,870  
Organic net sales   $ 102,479     $ 61,137     $ 72,584     $ 178,888     $ 18,142     $ 433,230  
                         
Net sales decline     (21.2 )%     (0.1 )%     (3.8 )%     (2.5 )%     (46.6 )%     (9.4 )%
Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories     (8.3 )%     (0.7 )%     0.0 %     (0.4 )%     (8.2 )%     (3.3 )%
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange     (0.1 )%     1.2 %     (0.3 )%     1.5 %     (0.5 )%     0.7 %
Organic net sales decline     (12.8 )%     (0.6 )%     (3.5 )%     (3.6 )%     (37.9 )%     (6.8 )%
                         
Q2 FY25 YTD   Snacks   Baby & Kids   Beverages   Meal Prep   Personal Care Hain Consolidated
Net sales   $ 189,182     $ 122,329     $ 126,490     $ 337,045     $ 31,035     $ 806,081  
Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories     3,778       202             4,833       4,072       12,885  
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange     (120 )     1,424       66       5,221       (210 )     6,381  
Organic net sales   $ 185,524     $ 120,703     $ 126,424     $ 326,991     $ 27,173     $ 786,815  
                         
Q2 FY24 YTD                        
Net sales   $ 230,961     $ 124,141     $ 128,732     $ 347,329     $ 47,966     $ 879,129  
Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories     23,127       1,132             6,042       12,018       42,319  
Organic net sales   $ 207,834     $ 123,009     $ 128,732     $ 341,287     $ 35,948     $ 836,810  
                         
Net sales decline     (18.1 )%     (1.5 )%     (1.7 )%     (3.0 )%     (35.3 )%     (8.3 )%
Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories     (7.3 )%     (0.7 )%     0.0 %     (0.3 )%     (10.5 )%     (3.0 )%
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange     (0.1 )%     1.1 %     0.1 %     1.5 %     (0.4 )%     0.7 %
Organic net sales decline     (10.7 )%     (1.9 )%     (1.8 )%     (4.2 )%     (24.4 )%     (6.0 )%


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited and in thousands)
                 
    Second Quarter   Second Quarter Year to Date
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
                 
Net loss   $ (103,975 )   $ (13,535 )   $ (123,638 )   $ (23,911 )
                 
Depreciation and amortization     11,020       11,197       22,447       23,502  
Equity in net loss of equity-method investees     588       907       743       1,405  
Interest expense, net     11,993       15,333       24,988       27,956  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     2,728       (4,249 )     6,251       (9,628 )
Stock-based compensation, net     3,573       3,376       6,449       7,118  
Unrealized currency gains     (1,624 )     (194 )     (430 )     (159 )
Certain litigation expenses, net(a)     1,020       2,091       1,847       3,615  
Restructuring activities                
Productivity and transformation costs     4,190       6,869       9,208       13,272  
Plant closure related costs, net     858       2,302       1,234       4,143  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net           811             811  
Acquisitions, divestitures and other                
(Gain) loss on sale of assets     (1,626 )           2,308       62  
Transaction and integration costs, net     (105 )     109       (423 )     227  
Impairment charges                
Goodwill impairment     91,267             91,267        
Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment     17,986       20,666       18,017       21,360  
Other           1,443             1,443  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 37,893     $ 47,126     $ 60,268     $ 71,216  
                 
(a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Free Cash Flow
(unaudited and in thousands)
                 
    Second Quarter   Second Quarter Year to Date
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
                 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 30,905     $ 20,655     $ 20,118     $ 34,685  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (6,382 )     (5,829 )     (12,139 )     (12,735 )
Free cash flow   $ 24,523     $ 14,826     $ 7,979     $ 21,950  


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Debt
(unaudited and in thousands)
         
    December 31, 2024   June 30, 2024
Debt        
Long-term debt, less current portion   $ 721,076     $ 736,523  
Current portion of long-term debt     7,564       7,569  
Total debt     728,640       744,092  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents     56,200       54,307  
Net debt   $ 672,440     $ 689,785  

