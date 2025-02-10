Helium Evolution Provides Encouraging Preliminary Update on 10-36 Well

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce preliminary test results from its 10-36-3-9W3 helium discovery well (the “10-36 Well”) along the Mankota helium fairway. HEVI holds a 20% working interest in the 10-36 Well, in partnership with the operator, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”).

10-36 Well Preliminary Test Results

Completion, perforation and initial production testing of the 10-36 Well are ongoing. After an extended 5-day flow testing period, the 10-36 Well was producing approximately 11.5 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMscf/d”) at 13,100 kiloPascal (“kPa”) flowing tubing pressure. The preliminary test results also confirmed a helium content of 0.81%, significantly higher than the commercially viable threshold of 0.3%. Furthermore, the 10-36 Well produced negligible water, signaling strong potential for efficient helium recovery and processing.

Following the extended production flow period, the 10-36 Well will be shut in for 14 days to gather reservoir pressure data. This data will be analyzed to further evaluate the resource potential and optimize future development.





Flow Test Results from Select HEVI Wells:

Well Bottom

Hole

Pressure

(kPa) Bottom Hole

Temperature

(°C) Helium

Content Rate

(MMscf/d) Tubing

Pressure

(kPa) Water 10-36 Well (Preliminary)1 23,600 78 0.81% 11.5 13,100 Negligible 10-1 Well2 24,069 78 0.75% 9.5 10,800 Negligible 9-35 Well3 23,928 81 0.64% 7.0 9,000 Negligible 2-31 Well4 24,189 81 0.95% 4.0 5,500 Negligible

1 The 10-36 Well preliminary results are subject to further analysis.

2 Well located at 10-1-4-9W3 (the “10-1 Well”)

3 Well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (the “9-35 Well”)

4 Well located at 2-31-2-8W3 (the “2-31 Well”)

Looking Ahead

HEVI continues to work closely with NAH to plan the next phase of development. With three helium discovery wells in close proximity to one another, NAH is evaluating the feasibility of installing processing facilities in the area, pending the results of well at 5-30-3-8W3 (the “5-30 Well”). HEVI fully supports this initiative, as the establishment of processing facilities is a crucial step in HEVI’s strategy to transition toward commercial helium production.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f5d50f3-d10d-42aa-8c54-ae68c1780a99

