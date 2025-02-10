NSM Named Exclusive Distributor of Ekso Indego® Personal Within the CRT Industry

Move expected to broaden access to Ekso Bionics’ portable exoskeleton device for individuals living with spinal cord injuries and other mobility challenges across the United States

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it has named National Seating & Mobility (“NSM”), a leading provider of complex rehabilitation technology (“CRT”), mobility and accessibility solutions, as the Company’s exclusive Ekso Indego® Personal device distributor within the CRT industry in the United States.

Ekso Indego Personal is a wearable lower extremity powered exoskeleton that enables certain individuals living with spinal cord injuries (“SCIs”) with the ability to stand and walk independently. It is the only known portable exoskeleton device to offer a modular quick connect design, which was engineered to allow users to put on and take off the device without assistance. Ekso Indego Personal is the lightest known commercial exoskeleton available offering ease of handling, transportation, and storage. Also offering an advanced gait mode, individuals with a SCI using the device have been shown to reach faster walking speeds, granting them a new level of independence in the community.

“We are excited to expand the distribution of the Ekso Indego Personal device through this strategic commercial partnership with NSM,” commented Scott Davis, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Both companies see a world where people have widespread access to innovative technologies that allow them to rethink their current physical limitation. We are looking forward to working with NSM to make that a reality. And as a fast-growing, well-established company in the CRT space, NSM’s proven expertise and robust infrastructure are well aligned with our growth strategy.”

“NSM is committed to investing in resources and partnerships that enable us to bring the most advanced mobility and accessibility solutions to those we serve,” said Crispin Teufel, CEO of NSM. “We are proud to partner with Ekso Bionics to expand access to the life-changing Ekso Indego device to those who rely on CRT equipment and can benefit from the mobility and therapy this innovative technology provides.”

“We will apply both our expertise in providing one-of-a-kind mobility technologies for individuals with various conditions, and our experience with insurance submissions through our vast panel of insurance partners, to help bring Ekso Indego Personal to more people who could benefit from standing and walking in addition to wheeled mobility,” added Mr. Teufel.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on X.

About National Seating & Mobility

With a network of 180+ locations across the U.S. and Canada, National Seating & Mobility (NSM) is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology (CRT), home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service maintenance and repair. NSM has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals who use mobility solutions for more than 30 years. The company has more than 2,400 dedicated team members who support more than 250,000 mobility solutions each year. Since 2006, NSM is the only national mobility solutions provider that is accredited by The Joint Commission and voluntarily undergoes a rigorous review process every few years to ensure and validate the company’s commitment to providing safe, quality care for our valued customers. For more information visit www.nsm-seating.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statement contained in this press release that does not describe historical facts may constitute a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the ability of National Seating & Mobility to distribute the Company’s Ekso Indego Personal device within the complex rehabilitation technology industry in the United States, and the Company’s ability to bolster demand for its technology and execute on its long-term growth strategy. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing to fund and grow the Company's operations and to develop or enhance the Company’s technology, the Company’s inability to obtain future reimbursements from CMS in a timely manner and at the expected reimbursement levels, the Company’s inability to obtain insurance coverage beyond CMS, the Company’s inability to obtain additional indications of use for its devices, any delay or discontinuation of the sales and distribution of Esko Indego Personal within the complex rehabilitation technology industry, or Ekso Indego Personal risks related to product liability, recall and warranty claims. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on X. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

