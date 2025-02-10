Cyber Acoustics New Professional Wireless Headset Makes the Most Advanced Noise Cancelation Technology Accessible to Everyone

The HS-1500BT II equally prioritizes comfort and technology, resulting in a lightweight, comfortable headset that includes two types of noise-cancelation for distraction-free work from anywhere

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use, today announced the HS-1500BT II Professional Wireless Headset with AI Noise Cancelation. Available now in the UK, this new Bluetooth headset features two types of noise-cancelation, Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) that reduces ambient background noise for the user, and AI-powered noise cancelation that eliminates all noise in the user’s environment so every call is crystal-clear.

Priced at just £99.99, the HS-1500BT II stands apart in a crowded headset market as the first professional headset to offer advanced technology and comfort at a fraction of the price of similarly featured competitive offerings. With an industry-leading multi-microphone design with AI noise cancelation, the HS-1500BT II makes any environment a professional workspace by eliminating all background noise. Within seconds the algorithm learns the user’s voice, filtering out all other noise, including ambient sounds like a fan or office chatter, as well as sudden sounds, like barking dogs, doorbells, or a crying baby.

In addition to the powerful AI noise cancelation that ensures users always sound professional to those they are speaking with, the HS-1500BT II also includes ANC to reduce background noise for the user. This powerful combination creates an immersive, distraction-free environment for users, whether they’re in an office, at home, or on the go.





The HS-1500BT II includes two types of noise-cancelation technology, a USB-C Bluetooth

dongle, charging cable, and storage pouch

“While similar to our AC-404 Professional USB Headset with AI Noise Cancelation, the HS-1500BT II provides the added flexibility only wireless options can offer,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “The HS-1500BT II brings to the market a headset that delivers the features any working professional needs to thrive in any environment. The combination of versatile connectivity, advanced noise cancelation, easy-to-use controls, and all-day comfort helps professionals stay productive and sound their best, wherever they are.”

The HS-1500BT II prioritizes comfort and build quality as much as technology, and has ultra-soft bio-leatherette earpads and a closed earpad design that lies flat against the ears for a comfortable fit. This lightweight headset also has an adjustable, ultra-soft, padded headband to reduce pressure on top of the head for longer-lasting comfort. It also features an ambidextrous boom mic that can be worn on the left or right-side, allowing each user to choose what’s most comfortable for them.

Cyber Acoustics HS-1500BT II Professional Wireless Headset with AI Noise Cancelation features and specs

Two types of noise-canceling technology Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) reduces ambient background noise, minimizing distractions for the user AI powered Noise Cancelation blocks all noise in the user’s environment so they are heard clearly on calls Design uses two microphones to eliminate background office and hybrid work sounds, providing clear and noise-free communications for calls

Convenient soft-touch earcup controls include volume up/down, call button, and a multifunction button

Easily mute by raising boom mic

Ambidextrous boom mic can be worn on left or right-side

Includes USB-C Bluetooth dongle for improved Bluetooth connectivity to devices. A USB-A version is also available for commercial customers

Functions as a USB headset when connected via USB and BT is disabled

Charges when connected via USB when using BT mode or USB mode

Up to 20 hours of battery life

Comfortable and lightweight Ultra-soft bio-leatherette earpads with a closed design for extra comfort Padded headband for reduced pressure on top of the head



The HS-1500BT II is available now on Amazon UK for £99.99. For reseller availability, direct sale pricing, or to inquire about the model with a USB-A dongle, contact us here .

Part of Cyber Acoustics’ Wireless Contact Center Agent Training Solution

The HS-1500BT II functions as a standalone headset for any consumer but it also serves as a key component of the Cyber Acoustics Agent Training Solution for call and contact centers, and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) providers. For more details on how this headset wirelessly pairs to the Cyber Acoustics AC-304TR or AC-204TR watch this video or visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/contact-centers .

For more about the HS-1500BT II, and to see Cyber Acoustics’ complete line of office solutions visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/caessentials .

About Cyber Acoustics

Cyber Acoustics is a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use. With a commitment to delivering value, performance, and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative products based on customer feedback. Focused on exceptional customer service and sustainable business practices, Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted worldwide technology provider since 1996. Product lines include a range of headsets, speakers, webcams and laptop docking stations. For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on LinkedIn , YouTube , TikTok , Threads , Bluesky , Instagram , and Facebook .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60c92b1b-328c-472f-bf2c-c8a26d3c1cad.

