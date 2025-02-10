The 2024 Operational Guidelines for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention are now available in Portuguese

The Operational Guidelines for the Implementation of the World Heritage Convention set forth the procedures for the protection and conservation of World Heritage properties, the inscription of properties on the World Heritage List and the List of World Heritage in Danger, the granting of International Assistance under the World Heritage Fund, and the mobilization of national and international support in favor of the Convention.

They have been revised in 2024 by the World Heritage Committee at its 46th session (New Delhi, India) to reflect some changes related to (1) the nomination process, and (2) International Assistance under the World Heritage Fund.

This 2024 version of the Operational Guidelines has now been translated into Portuguese thanks to the financial support of the Portuguese National Commission for UNESCO. The translated version will allow site managers and a wide audience in Portuguese-speaking countries to be aware of the updated guidelines in the field of World Heritage.

For the English, French and now Portuguese versions of the 2024 Operational Guidelines, please visit: https://whc.unesco.org/en/guidelines/